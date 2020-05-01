UK manufacturing hits lowest level on record, says survey

UK manufacturing collapsed in April, hitting levels lower than during the height of the 2008 financial crisis, according to a closely watched survey.

The IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index recorded a score of 32.6 for February with anything below 50 indicating contraction. It is the lowest level since the survey began 28 years ago, in the first significant sign of the impact of Covid-19 on the economy.

Manufacturers have been severely hampered by the lockdown which began on 23 March. Some including Jaguar Land Rover and Aston Martin Lagonda have announced plans to begin phased retuturns to work with reduced numbers of staff that will inevtiably mean production remains lower than previous levels.

The outlook for the sector looks bleak with new orders contracting at a record rate. Employment also fell at a record rate, with a particularly sharp drop from March.

Howard Archer, chief economic advisor to the EY Item Club said he expects the UK economy to shrink by 13 per cent in the latest quarter and 6.8 per cent over the whole of 2020.

More follows…



