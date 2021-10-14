UK man visits 51 pubs in nine hours to set new Guinness World Record

A British man claims to have created a new world record by visiting 51 pubs in a span of nine hours. Matt Ellis, of St Neots, Cambridgeshire, said he attempted the record of visiting the maximum number of pubs in 24 hours to draw attention to the plight of pubs and nightclubs hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 48-year-old, who runs a wine merchant's in St Neots, said that he was a big fan of pubs and the contribution they made to society. He appealed to people to support their local pubs during these tough times.

To attempt the record, Ellis had consumed visit a minimum of 50 pubs and consume at least 125 ml of any drink at each stop, according to the BBC. He had to be monitored by witnesses as well as get verification from the pub staff for the same.

He began his pub crawl at The Regal in Cambridge and ended it at The Weeping Ash in St Neots. Before beginning his jaunt, Ellis consumed a full English breakfast to prepare himself adequately for the challenge.

He spent a minimum of four minutes in each pub, sticking mainly to soft drinks and diet coke. A rare beer was mixed in with drinks, leading to Ellis drinking approximately four pints of beer in his pub crawl. His pub trail was monitored by two independent witnesses to make sure it was eligible for submission at the Guinness World Records.

By the end of his pub crawl, the 48-year-old had reportedly consumed 6.3 litres of liquid. He said that he was motivated to keep going by some of the "surreal" sights he witnessed, including old men dancing the Macarena.

The paperwork for the record has been sent to Guinness World Records for verification. According to media reports, there is no current record holder for the most number of pubs visited by a person in 24 hours. However, in 2011, a group of 13 people managed to drink at 250 bars in New York City in a span of 24 hours.

