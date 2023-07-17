UK Love Parks Week 2023: When is it and how to get involved?

There are more than 3,000 parks in London, including Richmond Park (Zac Goodwin / PA Wire)

Each year, Love Parks Week celebrates parks, green spaces and, perhaps most importantly, the volunteers and workers who look after them all year round.

With more than 3,000 parks in London, a lot of work goes into keeping green spaces open and pleasant for Londoners.

In 2023, as part of the Safe Parks Consortium, Love Parks Week is also supporting researchers at Leeds University, who are producing guidance on how to make parks safer for women and girls.

Starting off with a study of 100 women and girls in West Yorkshire, the university found that most felt their local parks were unsafe, sparking the publication of the relevant guidance.

Here’s what you need to know about Love Parks Week 2023, including how to get involved.

When is the Love Parks Week 2023?

This year, Love Parks Week runs from July 28 to August 6. That means there are events running throughout this week, but this may differ depending on your local park.

More than 2,200 parks across the country have signed up to become ‘Green Parks’, meaning that they will fly green flags to show support for the campaign.

Many of these will also be putting on free events in these green spaces, from folk music and theatre at Horsham Park to litter-picking in Westfield Park. The best way to find activities near you is to search the social media and website of your local park.

How to get involved with Love Parks Week

There are various volunteer options for people to get involved with this year.

From litter-picking and cleaning up the British coastline to raising awareness, more than 500,000 people took part last year. Depending on where you’re located, Keep Britain Tidy also has several regional projects that you can get involved with, ranging from family-friendly events to volunteer efforts.