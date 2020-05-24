UK looks at impact of U.S. sanctions on Huawei cooperation

People wearing face masks walk past a?Huawei?store at a shopping mall, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing
LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom is looking carefully at any impact the United States' new sanctions on Huawei might have on British networks, a government spokesman said.

"Following the U.S. announcement of additional sanctions against Huawei, the National Cyber Security Centre is looking carefully at any impact they could have to the UK's networks," a British government spokesman said.

"The security and resilience of our networks is of paramount importance," the spokesman said.


