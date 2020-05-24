UK looks at impact of U.S. sanctions on Huawei cooperation

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom is looking carefully at any impact the United States' new sanctions on Huawei might have on British networks, a government spokesman said.

"Following the U.S. announcement of additional sanctions against Huawei, the National Cyber Security Centre is looking carefully at any impact they could have to the UK's networks," a British government spokesman said.

"The security and resilience of our networks is of paramount importance," the spokesman said.





(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Jack Stubbs; editing by Kate Holton)