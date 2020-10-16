UK lockdown: North-South divide on restrictions is 'damaging to public health', says Sage expert

The rift between local leaders in northern England and Westminster over coronavirus restrictions is “very damaging to public health”, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has warned.

It follows escalating tensions that saw the Greater Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham, claim the government has treated the north-west with “contempt”.

Mr Burnham told a press briefing: "Greater Manchester, the Liverpool City Region and Lancashire are being set up as the canaries in the coal mine for an experimental regional lockdown strategy as an attempt to prevent the expense of what is truly needed."

The mayor said that Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s deputy medical officer, had told him the previous day that “the only certain thing to work is a national lockdown”.

However, Prof Jeremy Farrar cautioned against making the approach to tackling the coronavirus crisis a north-south issue, describing it as "a very dangerous route".

"I think we've got to come together as a country, this fragmentation, and frankly making this either a north-south or a party political issue, that's a very dangerous route to go on," Prof Farrar told the BBC’s Newscast podcast.

He said regional divisions would be ‘damaging’: "What we don't want now is a fragmentation or confusion – one area or region or city pitched against another. I think that would be very, very damaging to public health and the country's ability to respond."

Prof Farrar’s comments follow the health secretary, Matt Hancock, saying local leaders should "set aside party politics" and work with with the government – despite senior Conservatives, such as Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee, being among those opposing the tier 3 measures for Greater Manchester.

Liverpool City Region is already under tier 3 restrictions, and Lancashire is reportedly likely to join the area in the ‘Very High’ level later today.

