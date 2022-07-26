UK leadership live debate interrupted after incident in studio

LONDON (Reuters) -A live debate between the two candidates vying to succeed Boris Johnson as British prime minister came to a sudden halt on Wednesday when there was a loud crash in the studio.

The debate, which was being hosted by Talk TV and the Sun newspaper and broadcast live, cut away after a loud bang, with one candidate Liz Truss looking visibly concerned.

"Oh my god," Truss, the British foreign minister, said.

A Sun reporter quoted a spokeswoman for News UK as saying there had been "a medical issue, it's not a security issue and the candidates are okay".

The broadcast later resumed with the two candidates talking to the 10 invited audience members, although there was no sound.

