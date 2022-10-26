Is UK leader Rishi Sunak too rich to rule in tough times?

  • In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)
    1/6

    Britain Politics

    In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, center, holds his first Cabinet meeting in Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP)
    2/6

    APTOPIX Britain Politics

    Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, center, holds his first Cabinet meeting in Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, sits next to Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)
    3/6

    Britain Politics

    In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, sits next to Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons for his first Prime Minister's Questions in London, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Sunak was elected by the ruling Conservative party to replace Liz Truss who resigned. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    4/6

    Britain Politics

    Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons for his first Prime Minister's Questions in London, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Sunak was elected by the ruling Conservative party to replace Liz Truss who resigned. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons for his first Prime Minister's Questions in London, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Sunak was elected by the ruling Conservative party to replace Liz Truss who resigned. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
    5/6

    Britain Politics

    Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons for his first Prime Minister's Questions in London, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Sunak was elected by the ruling Conservative party to replace Liz Truss who resigned. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons for his first Prime Minister's Questions in London, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Sunak was elected by the ruling Conservative party to replace Liz Truss who resigned. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
    6/6

    Britain Politics

    Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons for his first Prime Minister's Questions in London, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Sunak was elected by the ruling Conservative party to replace Liz Truss who resigned. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, center, holds his first Cabinet meeting in Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP)
In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, sits next to Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons for his first Prime Minister's Questions in London, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Sunak was elected by the ruling Conservative party to replace Liz Truss who resigned. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons for his first Prime Minister's Questions in London, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Sunak was elected by the ruling Conservative party to replace Liz Truss who resigned. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons for his first Prime Minister's Questions in London, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Sunak was elected by the ruling Conservative party to replace Liz Truss who resigned. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
JILL LAWLESS
·5 min read

LONDON (AP) — As he makes tough decisions to stem Britain’s economic crisis, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says he will “always protect the most vulnerable.”

But the U.K.’s first prime minister of color is also its richest-ever leader — an ex-banker who once wore Prada loafers to visit a construction site and whose family fortune is estimated at 730 million pounds ($826 million).

Critics question whether Sunak can understand the desperation many in Britain feel as the economy staggers under the combined weight of COVID-19, Brexit, the Ukraine war and the backfiring policies of departed Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Sunak, who took office Tuesday, is considering whether to trim state pension and welfare benefits to help cut billions from the Treasury's bill. Meanwhile, inflation has hit a 40-year high of 10.1%, and the cost of everyday items has gone up even more — pasta by 60%, tea by 46%, bread by 38% in the past year, according to government figures.

A bag of frozen fries went up from 99 pence ($1.15) to 1.37 pounds ($1.61); a two-quart jug of milk rose from 1.17 pounds ($1.35) to 1.52 ($1.76) in the year to September.

“I don’t think you can understand what normal people go through if your wealth is like 730 million pounds, it’s just crazy,” said Megan Hooper, a mental health worker in London. “You can’t understand what people who live on 20 grand a year go through.”

Hooper said it made her “sick” that Sunak has not promised to keep pensions and benefits growing in line with inflation when the government sets out its tax and spending plans on Nov. 17.

“I just don’t really think that there is any hope that he’s going to do anything to help poorer people,” she said.

As prime minister, Sunak earns 164,000 pounds ($190,000) a year — five times the average full-time U.K. salary, but just a fraction of his wealth.

Before he was elected to Parliament in 2015, Sunak worked for investment bank Goldman Sachs and as a hedge fund manager, amassing an undisclosed personal fortune. British prime ministers are not required to publish their tax returns, and Sunak’s investments are held out of sight in a blind trust while he is in government.

The bulk of his fortune comes through his wife, Akshata Murty, whose billionaire father founded the Indian IT company Infosys. The Sunday Times estimated that her 0.93% stake in the firm is worth 690 million pounds ($800 million). By most estimates, the couple is richer than King Charles III.

Sunak’s new job comes with an official apartment in London’s Downing Street, but the family already has multiple properties, including a family house in London, a 200-year-old manor house in the northern England district he represents in Parliament and a penthouse apartment in Santa Monica, California.

Sunak does not flash his wealth, but his expensive clothes and accessories have raised eyebrows before. The suede Prada loafers he wore in July sell for about $600, and he was once photographed at work with a $200 “smart” coffee mug on his desk.

Marc Stears, head of the UCL Policy Lab at University College London, said Sunak’s privileged adulthood has led him into gaffes, like filling up a borrowed car for a photo opportunity at a gas station and then appearing not to know how to pay.

“He just doesn’t have the experiences that most people do, and as a result, when he tries to pretend he does, they backfire, and it looks extremely awkward,” Stears said.

Sunak has stressed that he was not born rich. His father and mother are a family doctor and a pharmacist of Indian descent who came to the U.K. in the 1960s from East Africa. As a youth, he delivered medicines from his mother's pharmacy and worked as a waiter in an Indian restaurant.

He says his parents saved to send him to Winchester College, one of Britain’s most expensive and exclusive boarding schools, where he mingled with the elite. Sunak went on to get an undergraduate degree at Oxford University, then an MBA at Stanford University, where he met his future wife.

“As a Conservative, I believe in hard work and aspiration and that’s my story,” he told the BBC earlier this year. “I don’t judge people by their bank accounts, I judge them by their character. And I think people can judge me by my actions over the past couple of years.”

Sunak gained public popularity during the pandemic, when as Treasury chief he spent billions helping laid-off workers and shuttered businesses stay afloat. But his image was tarnished when it was revealed in April that his wife did not pay U.K. tax on her overseas income, including 11.5 million pounds a year in dividends from Infosys.

The practice of being “non-domiciled” for tax purposes was legal, but it looked insensitive at best at a time when Sunak was raising taxes for millions of Britons. Sunak also was criticized for holding on to his American green card, which signifies an intent to settle in the U.S., for two years after he became Britain’s finance minister.

Opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer mentioned Murty’s tax status during Sunak’s first Prime Minister’s Questions session in Parliament on Wednesday. He also brought up a recording of Sunak boasting to local Conservative activists about how he had channeled funding from “deprived urban areas” into wealthy districts like theirs.

But Stears, a former Labour speechwriter, cautioned the opposition against attacking Sunak for his wealth, because most voters “think that all politicians are wealthy.”

“In most people’s minds, politicians are at the top end of society, slightly strange people and disconnected in certain ways,” he said.

He said Sunak shouldn’t try to hide his wealth behind an ordinary-guy facade.

“The public have got very strong antennae for authenticity,” he said.

Some voters say they are relaxed about Sunak’s fortune and ready to judge him by his actions.

“He’s worked for it,” said retiree Terry Welsh. “It’s not like he has inherited his own money. He’s worked hard, he worked for various investment companies and all sorts of things. So his money is his own.”

___

Kwiyeon Ha contributed to this story.

Latest Stories

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Dahlin, Tkachuk, Blackwood tabbed as NHL's three stars of the week

    Rasmus Dahlin, Brady Tkachuk and Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's three stars of the week on Monday. Dahlin, the first star, had a record-setting week as the Buffalo Sabres improved to 4-1-0. The 22-year-old extended his goal streak to five games. Dahlin is the first defenceman in NHL history to start a season by scoring in each of his first five games. He scored three goals and two assists as the Sabres won all three of its games on the road. Tkachuk posted a seven-point week in th

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • WHL roundup: Wong and Wright lead sharp Blades past Oil Kings

    EDMONTON — Trevor Wong scored twice, Charlie Wright had two assists, and Ethan Chadwick stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced as the Saskatoon Blades defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-1 in Western Hockey League action on Sunday. Brandon Lisowsky, Rowan Calvert and Conner Roulette also scored for the Blades, who improved to 9-2-0-0 with the victory. Ben Wright scored for the Oil Kings (1-9-1-0), who trailed 4-1 after the second period. Each team had 32 shots. Earlier, the WHL announced that the Sas

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Edmonton Oilers can't solve Binnington in 2-0 loss to St. Louis Blues

    EDMONTON — The St Louis Blues remain the only perfect team in the NHL, even if it remains a small sample size with just three games under their collective belt. Jordan Binnington made 23 saves for the shutout as the Blues stayed undefeated on the young season with a 2-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday afternoon. “Whenever we have No. 50 in the pipes there is always a chance at that (shutout), but we had a great game plan, attention to detail,” said Blues defender Torey Krug, who sco

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Leafs launch road trip by grounding Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — John Tavares liked how the Toronto Maple Leafs stuck up for each other and kept their cool in a physical 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. With just under four minutes left in the second period and Toronto holding a 2-1 lead, Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey laid a hit on Leafs forward Nick Robertson. It sparked Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly to come to his defence and tangle with Morrissey. “Obviously, it speaks a lot of (Rielly's) character. Not surprising,” Tavares said.