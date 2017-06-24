British lawmakers hit by cyber security attack

A man poses inside a server room at an IT company in this June 19, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/Illustration/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's parliament was hit by a cyber attack on Saturday in which hackers tried to access email accounts, politicians and officials said, just over a month after a ransomware attack crippled parts of the country's health service.

Chris Rennard, a member of the Liberal Democrat party in the upper House of Lords, was the first to draw attention to the problem, using Twitter to announce: "Cyber security attack on Westminster, Parliamentary emails may not work remotely, Text urgent messages."

A spokeswoman for the House of Commons confirmed that unauthorised attempts had been made to access parliamentary user accounts and that systems were in place to protect member and staff accounts.

"We are continuing to investigate this incident and take further measures to secure the computer network, liaising with the National Cyber Security Centre," the spokeswoman said.

The BBC said lawmakers were unable to access their emails away from Westminster due to the steps being taken to manage the issue.

Britain's National Health Service was hit by a massive ransomware worm in May which crippled the computer system and forced some hospitals to turn away patients and divert ambulances.

Liam Fox, the minister for international trade, said the attack was not a surprise and should act as a warning to Britons.

"We've seen reports in the last few days of even cabinet ministers' passwords being for sale online," he told broadcasters.

"We know that our public services are attacked so it's not at all surprising that there should be an attempt to hack into parliamentary emails."

Part of the GCHQ spy agency, the National Cyber Security centre was set up in October last year to tackle what the government believes is one of the biggest threats to British security.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Ros Russell)