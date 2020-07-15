UK lawmakers approve Richard Hughes as new head of budget watchdog

LONDON (Reuters) - The British parliament's Treasury Committee approved on Wednesday the appointment of Richard Hughes to serve as chair of the Office for Budget Responsibility, a watchdog for the public finances.

"The Committee held the appointment session on 13 July 2020 and is satisfied that Mr Hughes has the professional competence and personal independence to be appointed," it said in a statement.

Hughes, who was a researcher for the Resolution Foundation think tank and a former director of fiscal policy at the finance ministry, replaces Robert Chote to head the OBR.





