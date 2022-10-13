UK Lawmaker Matt Hancock Doesn’t Regret Pro-Crypto Swerve

Jack Schickler
·6 min read

Matt Hancock hasn’t always backed the right horse – but he has no regrets about his support for crypto in spite of the recent market downturn, the British lawmaker told CoinDesk.

Hancock – who served as health minister during the COVID-19 pandemic during the Boris Johnson administration until he was caught in a lockdown-busting embrace with a female aide – swiveled to crypto advocacy around the beginning of this year.

A backbench member of Parliament from the ruling Conservative Party, Hancock is now one of the most high-profile crypto lobbyists in British politics – with an insight into the government’s thinking as it steers through crucial digital asset laws.

Hancock supported pro-crypto Finance Minister Rishi Sunak over eventual winner Liz Truss in the recent Conservative Party leadership contest. Hancock attempted to replace Theresa May as prime minister back in 2019, but pulled out of the contest that Johnson eventually won.

Despite 2022’s hiccups in crypto markets (as well as his political career), Hancock, still a lawmaker, is no less convinced by the power of digital assets to improve financial services.

“There are endless killer applications that are coming into focus right now,” he told CoinDesk in an online interview – though he concedes that digital asset markets are more mature than the wider Web3 ecosystem.

“This is a massive revolution that's going to disrupt finance, in the same way that the digital revolution has disrupted music and retail and media – and nobody was explaining it,” he said.

Turmoil this year, including a fall in the price of major assets including bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH), and the implosion of algorithmic stablecoin terraUSD, have only made crypto easier to lobby for, he said.

“My take out from the market noise of the last six months or so is that the fundamentals are strong,” Hancock said. “This isn't about bitcoin. This is about a disruption much deeper … giving people more control over how they manage their affairs.”

Read more: Johnson's Exit as British Prime Minister Leaves UK Crypto Ambitions on Hold

“When the market is going up, heads are turned by the easy returns,” he said. “There's a much more substantial case to be made when the market is tricky… it isn't just a ‘get-rich-quick’ scheme.”

Kwarteng

Chief among people to influence is Kwasi Kwarteng, named finance minister by Truss on Sept. 6. Hancock admits Kwarteng has a lot on his plate; unfunded tax cuts the minister announced on Sept. 23 sent gilt and foreign exchange markets into a tailspin.

But with the new government focused on boosting growth, Hancock said he “fully expects” crypto to be the centerpiece of financial service reforms.

Kwarteng was “very, very positive” about crypto at a recent private meeting, Hancock said. “He gets the point of the disruptive power of digital assets and, crucially, that the U.K. has to be a natural home… I couldn't have been more pleased with the direction of travel.”

Competitive spirit adds fuel to the fire. The European Union, which the U.K. has left, is now finalizing its own crypto law known as MiCA; in Paris, President Emmanuel Macron is aggressively courting innovative firms such as Binance and crypto.com.

“There's nothing like a bit of Anglo-French rivalry to get British politicians on side,” Hancock said. “What's the point in Brexit if we're not going to make ourselves a more attractive regime than our continental neighbors?”

It’s been a turbulent few months in British politics. Mass resignations from Boris Johnson’s government in July were followed by a leadership contest to replace him, and then by the death of Queen Elizabeth – all leaving little time for policy tinkering. The industry is crying out for the government to act.

“A lot of the stuff that is set in train does need to be finalized,” said Andrew Whitworth, a policy director for crypto company Ripple who’s based in London, during an online interview. “We can't just trickle on, we do need this clarity.”

Whitworth took comfort from pro-crypto remarks from financial minister Richard Fuller made after Truss took office, but is still hoping for higher profile support from the government in the coming months.

Read more: Crypto Remains a Priority for UK Under New Leader, Drawing Industry Excitement

Hancock himself certainly has a few ideas for what changes need to happen – and isn’t satisfied with existing legislative plans initiated by Sunak back in April.

“The Financial Services and Markets Bill that's in front of Parliament now is, in my view, essentially a placeholder, it shows intent,” Hancock said – warning that he will get involved if the government itself doesn’t intervene in the coming weeks to, as he puts it, get the details right.

Hancock wants to switch the burden of proof so that “the regulator has to show that there's a problem,” rather than the current situation where startups must seek “permission” from the Financial Conduct Authority before they can even get going.

“I want people to be able to build, and only get involved with the regulator when [or] if there's a genuine problem,” he said.

Alongside changing the FCA’s “demeanor,” Hancock wants to see clarity on how existing rules apply to crypto, tax tweaks and a more favorable capital treatment for crypto to encourage traditional finance players in.

Turbulence

Achieving Hancock’s goal, and Whitworth’s, would rely on a calming of recent political turbulence. Though in principle the next election won’t be called before 2025, current polls seem to suggest a landslide for the opposition Labour Party – from which, Hancock says, there is less crypto enthusiasm.

“I don't think it [crypto] is particularly party political,” he said, “But I do think there are more people who get this on our side of the fence… the center-right of politics looks more for freedom.”

A spokesperson for the Labour Party did not respond to CoinDesk’s request for comment on Hancock’s remarks – but the evidence does seem to be that, indeed, the center-left opposition grouping is more crypto-skeptic.

“Many are rightly questioning whether crypto has a future at all,” Labour Party Treasury spokesperson Abena Oppong-Asare said during a Sept. 7 parliamentary debate, adding that the country had become a “center for illicit crypto activity” and that Russian oligarchs had used crypto to avoid western sanctions.

“A Labour government would be serious about attracting fintech companies to the U.K. and safely harnessing the progressive potential of blockchain technology,” Oppong-Asare said. “To do that properly, we need thorough and thoughtful regulation of the sector.”

There’s an app for that

Crypto isn’t Hancock’s first foray into online innovation: As minister responsible for digital policy back in 2018, he released his own social media app, named after himself. Intended to prove online discourse can be civil, he still seems rather proud of it, in spite of the gentle mockery it has drawn.

“I update it all the time,” he said. “I post on it pretty regularly, about constituency stuff, generally.”

You can still download Matt Hancock from the Appstore, and recent posts on local issues such as hospital expansions and canceled bus routes have attracted a couple of likes each. Will there be a Web3 version, CoinDesk asked?

“No,” he said. “The technology's not mature enough yet.”

Latest Stories

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.