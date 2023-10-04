UK and Ireland set to host Euro 2028 after Turkey withdraw bid

A general view of The Henri Delaunay Trophy prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Final (Getty Images)

The UK and Ireland are poised to host Euro 2028 with their bid now unopposed due to Turkey’s withdrawal.

The joint bid between England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Irelan and Republic of Ireland was up against Turkey ahead of next week’s Uefa announcement.

But Turkey will now join forces with Italy to host Euro 2023 instead, following Germany as hosts for next year’s tournament.

Uefa officials are yet to confirm how the hosts would qualify for Euro 2028, with discussions over the prospect of teams participating in qualification to secure competitive preparation for the tournament. However some teams could still qualify even if knocked out.

The Independent reported in July that Uefa were unlikely to grant all five nations a place in the 24-team tournament.

While Uefa see benefits to the joint bid in terms of commercial potential and most of the infrastructure already in place, the number of teams hosting is unprecedented.

Issues related to sporting integrity as regards qualification may now emerge, with Uefa likely to award a maximum of three guaranteed places.

The anticipated expansion of the tournament to 32 teams is not expected to happen until 2032.

The prospect of a mini-tournament before qualification officially starts is thought to be on the table.

While the Independent understands there is very minor possibility the tournament could have just four hosts if Northern Ireland's planned stadium of Casement Park in Belfast isn't reconstructed in time. But that isn't currently seen as a challenge, given five years until the competition.

There is no confirmation on who would host the final, though Wembley Stadium would seem the likely favourite, meaning a second European final in three editions.

England lost to Italy in the final of Euro 2020, which took place in 2021 after its postponement due to Covid.

Turkey now looks set to host the major tournament in 2032, eight years after falling short in the race to host Euro 2024, with Germany outpointing them 12-4 in the voting.

The Uefa Executive Committee will appoint host associations on 10 October at the governing body’s headquarters, the House of European Football, in Nyon, Switzerland.