Bank of England warns the UK will fall into recession this year

·5 min read
Woman shopping in a supermarket
Woman shopping in a supermarket

The Bank of England has warned the UK will fall into recession this year as it raised interest rates from 1.25% to 1.75% in a bid to curb soaring prices.

It expects the economy to shrink in the final three months of this year and keep shrinking until the end of 2023.

This would make it the longest downturn since the 2008 financial crisis.

It blamed the slump largely on rising gas prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, warning a typical energy bill will hit £3,500 in October.

This would mean an average household paying almost £300 a month on energy bills.

The Bank says this sharp rise in energy bills, which are set to be three times more than a year ago, will drive inflation - the rate at which prices rise - to 13%, its highest level for 42 years.

Energy bills have already risen sharply this year, squeezing household incomes and leading to slower growth for the UK economy.

Russia has reduced supplies to Europe as it wages war in Ukraine and fears are growing it may switch off the taps altogether.

The potential of gas supply problems has led to the wholesale price soaring, which has led to energy firms passing those costs onto customers - pushing up household energy bills by unprecedented amounts.

As well as energy, households have been hit by higher petrol and diesel costs and food prices.

The Bank warned UK economic growth was already slowing, adding: "The latest rise in gas prices has led to another significant deterioration in the outlook for the UK and the rest of Europe".

The interest rate rise is the sixth increase in a row as the Bank of England battles to dampen inflation.

Increasing interest rates is one way to try and control inflation as it raises borrowing costs and should encourage people to borrow and spend less. It can also encourage people to save more.

However, many households will be squeezed further following the interest rate rise including some mortgage-holders.

Homeowners with an average standard variable rate mortgage will see their monthly payments rise by £59.17, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk. People with a typical tracker rate mortgage will have to pay an extra £51.98 a month.

The Bank said it knew the cost of living squeeze was difficult for many people. However, it said if high inflation lasted a long time that would make things worse.

Interest rates graph
Rebecca McDonald, chief economist at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said "staggeringly" high inflation was "going to hit low income families hard".

"Many took on credit to pay their bills and are falling behind on their payments. This will be much harder to pay off with higher interest rates putting more families in financial peril."

The Bank's Monetary Policy Committee voted 8-1 in favour of a 0.5% rise. Inflation is currently running at 9.4% - far above the Bank's 2% target. A rise to 13% would put inflation at a 42-year high.

Analysis box by Faisal Islam, economics editor
It is the most piercing of warning sirens set off by the Bank of England.

The largest rate rise in a quarter of a century, in attempt to temper even higher peaks in inflation of an incredible 13% are what the Bank of England actually did today. But it is its prediction of a recession as long as the great financial crisis and as deep as that seen in the early 1990s that is the big shock here.

The Bank thinks that energy bills hitting nearly £300 per month on average, treble their level of a year before, will plunge the economy in the final quarter of this year into a recession. If global energy costs remain where they are, that recession will then last the whole of next year, with inflation barely below 10% even in a year's time.

This is a proper full fat recession now being predicted by the Bank, and at the same time a 42-year high in the rate of inflation. It is a textbook example of the combination of stagnation of the economy and high inflation - stagflation.

It obviously will raise questions as to why rates are being hiked into a recession, at a time when consumers are already pulling back from spending. Mortgage costs are now soaring. Markets expect further rises in the base rate - taking it up to 3% - even during this predicted recession. That affects those on variable rates, and about half of those set to come off their fixed rate mortgages in the coming couple of years. The Bank's answer will be that rates are still low by historic standards, and they just cannot provide further fuel for these extraordinary but hopefully temporary high inflation rates, to last for years.

But make no mistake, a forecast such as this, would mean a wrecking ball to the forecasts for government borrowing. Tax revenues would plummet, and spending would increase naturally. Forget about the £30bn room for manoeuvre or "fiscal headroom" we heard so much about.

But with this level of energy shock, whoever is in power, would need to prepare further massive consumer support, and feasibly, rescue schemes for the energy sector too. I cannot recall the Bank of England predicting a recession of this length in advance of the event.

And that certainly has not happened in the middle of the selection of a new prime minister. It is the sort of forecast that in other circumstances might have prompted an immediate emergency Budget. It may just upend all the plans we have heard so much about.

