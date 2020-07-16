UK intelligence committee to publish Russia report before summer holiday
LONDON (Reuters) - The British parliament's intelligence and security committee unanimously agreed on Thursday it would publish the report on Russian influence in politics before the chamber rises for the summer recess.
"The Committee has unanimously agreed this morning that it will publish the Report on Russia prepared by its predecessor before the house rises for the summer recess," it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
