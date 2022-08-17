UK inflation: How much are prices rising for you?

Montage of household spending items, including food and drink, housing, transport. A prominent calculator sits in front, with red upward arrows in the background.

Every month there's a new figure for inflation - it estimates how much prices are rising across all the goods and services in the economy.

In the 12 months to July 2022 the figure was 10.1%. That means things costing £1 in July 2021 cost £1.10 the same time the following year.

Recently, some of the steepest rises have been in petrol and diesel - but people without a vehicle don't buy any of that. On the other hand, almost all of us are hit by food and energy prices going up.

Our personal inflation calculator, built by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), shows you what the inflation rate is for your household, and identifies the items in your household budget that have gone up the most in price over the past year.

Note: in the calculator, the ONS compares your personal inflation rate with CPIH, a measure of inflation that includes housing costs for those who own their home. Recently this has been slightly lower than the more widely-reported measure, called CPI, and in July 2022 it was 8.8%.

Click here to see the BBC interactive

If you can't see the calculator, click here.