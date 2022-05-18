UK inflation hits highest for 40 years as energy bills soar

Couple looking at energy bills

Prices are rising at their fastest rate for 40 years as higher energy bills hit millions of households.

UK inflation, the rate at which prices are rising, jumped to 9% in the 12 months to April, up from 7% in March.

The surge came as millions of people saw an unprecedented £700-a-year rise in energy costs last month.

Higher fuel and food prices, driven by the Ukraine war, are also pushing the cost of living up, with inflation expected to continue to rise this year.

Citizens Advice said "the warning lights could not be flashing brighter" than they are now and debt charities urged anyone finding it difficult to pay bills to seek help earlier rather than later in the year.

Around three quarters of the rise in inflation in April came from higher electricity and gas bills, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Inflation chart

A higher energy price cap - which is the maximum price per unit that suppliers can charge customers - kicked in last month, meaning homes using a typical amount of gas and electricity are now paying £1,971 per year on average.

The ONS, which publishes the UK's inflation rate, said the prices of food, transport and machinery also rose.

"All items" on the menus of restaurants and cafes had increased, the UK statistics body said, which it said was due to the VAT rate for hospitality returning to 20% in April, after being cut to 12.5% to aid businesses recovering from the pandemic.

Meanwhile, average petrol prices stood at £1.62 per litre in April 2022, the highest recorded by the ONS, compared with £1.26 per litre a year earlier.

Inflation is the rate at which prices are rising. For example, if a bottle of milk costs £1 and that rises by 9p, then milk inflation is 9%.

Prices have been rising for months, as fuel, energy and food prices surge higher due to the pandemic and Ukraine war, and wages are failing to keep pace.

The Bank of England warned earlier this month that the cost crunch is set to leave the UK on the brink of recession, with inflation peaking at over 10% later this year amid further expected energy bill rises.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) warned that the poorest were being hit hardest by rising prices as they spent more of their household budgets on gas and electricity.

"In April, the bottom 10% of the population in terms of income faced a rate of inflation rate of 10.9%, which was 3 percentage points higher than the inflation rate of the richest 10%," it said.

"Most of this difference comes from the fact that the poorest households spend 11% of their total household budget on gas and electricity, compared to 4% for the richest households."

Analysis box by Faisal Islam, economics editor

April's astronomical rise in inflation is no less shocking, even given it was predicted.

As the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has said these sort of rises hit the poorest the hardest. April's 9% rise is an average across the population. The really painful issue is that this rate is on course to get higher over the course of this year. And only this week, Mr Bailey acknowledged that there was "not a lot" the Bank could do about four-fifths of the anticipated rise, imported from globally rising prices of energy and food.

The question now is how quickly will this come down from these highs over the next two years. Economics is a prisoner of geopolitics here. But as inflation gets to double digits, workers, consumers, and companies are more likely to start to factor a big fat round number in their expectations of price rises into the future.

So numbers of this magnitude create acute social issues. When the price rises are so widespread and visible in the energy direct debits and prepayment meters of every single households, it also creates a macroeconomic problem, draining the economy of spending power, and slowing it down to a halt, or worse. So the government will face pressure to do more.

And when this is hitting the whole world at the same time, the economy faces territory not seen for a generation.

With households under increasing pressure, there are growing calls for the government to do more to help.

Commenting on the latest figures, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the government "cannot protect people completely" from rising inflation, which he said was a global problem.

He said he was "providing significant support where we can and stand ready to take further action".

But Labour's shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said that the news was "a huge worry for families already stretched".

"We can't wait any longer for action from this out-of-touch government," she said.

The cost of living is already seeing people spending less money and cutting down on car journeys due to high fuel costs.

It led to the ONS revealing last week that the UK's economy shrank in March, which has prompted analysts to warn that the country could fall into recession later this year.