UK inflation hits 10.1% as cost of living soars

Shopper holding a basket full of food

Prices are continuing to rise at their fastest rate for more than 40 years, with UK inflation passing double digits for the first time since 1982.

Inflation hit 10.1% in the 12 months to July, up from 9.4% in June, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The Bank of England has said inflation - the rate at which prices rise - could peak at more than 13%.

The figure was higher than economists expected, with rising food prices making the biggest contribution.

Energy, petrol and diesel costs are also contributing.

Soaring living costs are eating into household budgets, with prices rising faster than wages.

Food and non-alcoholic drinks were the largest contributor to rising prices in July, according to the ONS.

The price of bread, cereals, milk, cheese and eggs rose the fastest, while the cost of vegetables, meat and chocolate were also higher.

Prices also rose for other staples, such as toilet rolls, pet food and toothbrushes.

Transport costs were another big contributing factor, with air fares and international rail tickets particularly increasing. The price for package holidays also went up, as demand increased.

Graph showing UK inflation

'Everything has gone up in price'

Restaurant owner Shaf Islam has put up his prices for the first time in five years

Restaurant owner Shaf Islam, who runs Chutney Ivy in Leicester, said the hospitality industry was facing huge cost increases.

"Everything's gone up, from salt to soft drinks, rice to oil. There's not one ingredient we use that hasn't gone up," he said.

"But the most frightening thing is the cost of energy. My electricity bill is going up from £1,000 a month to £3,000."

He is reluctantly passing some of that extra cost on to customers.

"For the first time in five years, we've put up prices. I don't like doing that because I know how tough it is for people," he said.

Rebecca is worried about rising energy bills

Rebecca Brown, a full-time PhD student at the University of Nottingham, is worried about what will happen when her energy bills go up more over winter.

Despite being "frugal" with heating, her gas and electricity has gone up from £80 to £140.

She tops up her student loan by working part time and shares her living costs with her partner.

"After rent and bills plus my bus fare, phone, Netflix and Spotify bills, that leaves me around £300 to £400 a month for food, fun and necessities," she said.

"Things like the dentist and getting my hair cut are pretty much a no-no, but my parents have helped out with that when I've gotten desperate."

Soaring food prices

The rise in global food commodity prices, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has been one of the factors pushing up prices at supermarket tills.

The war has disrupted supplies from the two countries, which are major exporters of goods such as sunflower oil and wheat.

Some commodities, especially grain and edible oils, have eased substantially, but there is typically a time lag of around six months before that feeds through to prices on the shelves.

Kien Tan, director of retail strategy at PwC, said: "Supermarkets have had little choice but to pass on price increases from suppliers, themselves contending with unprecedented inflation in raw material and ingredient input costs.

"This has been particularly acute in labour and utility intensive categories like dairy, with reports of the price of a pint of milk having more than doubled in some stores since the start of the year."

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said getting inflation under control was his "top priority".

"I understand that times are tough, and people are worried about increases in prices that countries around the world are facing," he said.

"Although there are no easy solutions, we are helping where we can through a £37bn support package, with further payments for those on the lowest incomes, pensioners and the disabled, and £400 off energy bills for everyone in the coming months."

But Labour accused the Conservatives of "ignoring the scale of this crisis".

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: "We must get a grip on rising inflation leaving families worried sick about making ends meet.

"Labour's fully-costed plan to freeze the energy price cap will bring inflation down this winter easing the burden on households and businesses."