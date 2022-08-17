UK inflation hits 10.1% as cost of living soars

·4 min read
Shopper holding a basket full of food
Shopper holding a basket full of food

Prices are continuing to rise at their fastest rate for more than 40 years, with UK inflation passing double digits for the first time since 1982.

Inflation hit 10.1% in the 12 months to July, up from 9.4% in June, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The Bank of England has said inflation - the rate at which prices rise - could peak at more than 13%.

The figure was higher than economists expected, with rising food prices making the biggest contribution.

Energy, petrol and diesel costs are also contributing.

Soaring living costs are eating into household budgets, with prices rising faster than wages.

Food and non-alcoholic drinks were the largest contributor to rising prices in July, according to the ONS.

The price of bread, cereals, milk, cheese and eggs rose the fastest, while the cost of vegetables, meat and chocolate were also higher.

Prices also rose for other staples, such as toilet rolls, pet food and toothbrushes.

Transport costs were another big contributing factor, with air fares and international rail tickets particularly increasing. The price for package holidays also went up, as demand increased.

Graph showing UK inflation
Graph showing UK inflation

'Everything has gone up in price'

Shaf Islam restaurant owner
Restaurant owner Shaf Islam has put up his prices for the first time in five years

Restaurant owner Shaf Islam, who runs Chutney Ivy in Leicester, said the hospitality industry was facing huge cost increases.

"Everything's gone up, from salt to soft drinks, rice to oil. There's not one ingredient we use that hasn't gone up," he said.

"But the most frightening thing is the cost of energy. My electricity bill is going up from £1,000 a month to £3,000."

He is reluctantly passing some of that extra cost on to customers.

"For the first time in five years, we've put up prices. I don't like doing that because I know how tough it is for people," he said.

Rebecca Brown
Rebecca is worried about rising energy bills

Rebecca Brown, a full-time PhD student at the University of Nottingham, is worried about what will happen when her energy bills go up more over winter.

Despite being "frugal" with heating, her gas and electricity has gone up from £80 to £140.

She tops up her student loan by working part time and shares her living costs with her partner.

"After rent and bills plus my bus fare, phone, Netflix and Spotify bills, that leaves me around £300 to £400 a month for food, fun and necessities," she said.

"Things like the dentist and getting my hair cut are pretty much a no-no, but my parents have helped out with that when I've gotten desperate."

Soaring food prices

The rise in global food commodity prices, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has been one of the factors pushing up prices at supermarket tills.

The war has disrupted supplies from the two countries, which are major exporters of goods such as sunflower oil and wheat.

Some commodities, especially grain and edible oils, have eased substantially, but there is typically a time lag of around six months before that feeds through to prices on the shelves.

Kien Tan, director of retail strategy at PwC, said: "Supermarkets have had little choice but to pass on price increases from suppliers, themselves contending with unprecedented inflation in raw material and ingredient input costs.

"This has been particularly acute in labour and utility intensive categories like dairy, with reports of the price of a pint of milk having more than doubled in some stores since the start of the year."

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said getting inflation under control was his "top priority".

"I understand that times are tough, and people are worried about increases in prices that countries around the world are facing," he said.

"Although there are no easy solutions, we are helping where we can through a £37bn support package, with further payments for those on the lowest incomes, pensioners and the disabled, and £400 off energy bills for everyone in the coming months."

But Labour accused the Conservatives of "ignoring the scale of this crisis".

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: "We must get a grip on rising inflation leaving families worried sick about making ends meet.

"Labour's fully-costed plan to freeze the energy price cap will bring inflation down this winter easing the burden on households and businesses."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kenya election 2022: Raila Odinga to go to court, as others celebrate

    Kenya held one of its most nail-biting, and controversial, elections since one-party rule ended.

  • Liz Cheney: Trump arch-enemy ousted in Wyoming election

    The three-term congresswoman is trounced by a relative political newcomer and Trump-backed candidate.

  • Liz Cheney Loses Re-Election Bid in Pro-Trump Backlash

    Rep. Liz Cheney, who has become one of former President Donald J. Trump’s fiercest critics in the Republican Party, lost her bid for re-election in Wyoming on Tuesday. The outcome confirmed that loyalty to Trump — and to his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen — remains an essential litmus test in Republican […]

  • Takeaways: Cheney loses to Hageman in Wyoming; Alaska's Murkowski and Palin advance to general

    Rep. Liz Cheney lost early to Harriet Hageman in Wyoming. In Alaska, Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Sarah Palin move to general elections in different races.

  • Trump foe Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming GOP primary

    CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary Tuesday, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a contest that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. The third-term congresswoman and her allies entered the day downbeat about her prospects, aware that Trump’s backing gave Harriet Hageman considerable lift in the state where he won by the largest margin during the 2020 campaign. Cheney was alread

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus

  • Toronto FC looks to build on four-game unbeaten run in key game against New England

    TORONTO — A swift turnaround at Toronto FC has the Major League Soccer club on an urgent late-season push to make the playoffs. TFC enters a key game against the visiting New England Revolution on Wednesday night just four points out of a post-season spot in the Eastern Conference. On a four-game unbeaten run since the debuts of Italian transfers Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, TFC coach Bob Bradley says the pressure is on with just nine games remaining. "It's there, we all know that,

  • Lions QB Rourke named CFL's top performer for a third straight week

    TORONTO — Another week, another CFL top performer honour for B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke. Rourke was named the CFL's top performer Tuesday for the third straight week and fifth time this season. Lions receiver Bryan Burnham and defensive back Wesley Sutton of the Montreal Alouettes earned second and third performer honours, respectively. Rourke, of Victoria, threw for 488 yards, breaking his own Canadian single-game record, and two touchdowns to rally B.C. to a 41-40 road win over the C

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Unbeaten Canadians say complacency isn't an issue ahead of game against Finland

    EDMONTON — So far, it has been almost too easy for the Canadian junior team. As the squad prepares to face Finland on Monday in a game that will decide who finishes atop Group A at the world junior hockey championship, the host's biggest enemy might just be complacency. So far, it’s been a walk in the park for the Canadian juniors. They’ve swept aside Latvia, Slovakia and Czechia by an aggregate score of 21-4. And, in those two wins, there were two standout performances in goal, from Latvia’s Pa

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom