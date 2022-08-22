UK inflation could hit 18% next year, Citi warns

Woman changing thermostat on boiler

Rising energy prices could push UK inflation to 18% next year, according to forecasts by investment bank Citi.

Inflation - the rate at which prices rise - was last at such a high in 1976 and is currently at 10.1% - five times the Bank of England's target.

It comes ahead of Friday's energy price cap announcement on the maximum amount suppliers can charge from October.

Cornwall Insight has updated its forecast for a typical household energy bill to £3,554 a year from October.

The consultancy's estimate is slightly lower than its forecast of £3,582 earlier this month.

Its updated forecast for January is £4,650, which is higher than its previous estimate of £4,266.

Its calculations reflected a 15% increase in wholesale prices in the last week, Cornwall said.

But the "highly volatile nature of the market" means these figures are expected to go up and down over the next couple of months, it added.

Citi said that without any government support the price cap could hit £3,717 in October and £4,567 in January, reaching £5,816 in April.

Its chief UK economist, Benjamin Nabarro, wrote to clients that UK inflation is "entering the stratosphere" and affordability concerns were "growing more deafening by the day".

"The question now is what policy may do to offset the impact on both inflation and the real economy," his note said.

The energy price cap is the maximum amount suppliers can charge customers in England, Scotland and Wales for each unit of energy. The figure is based on how much gas and electricity a typical customer uses so each household's bill will vary.