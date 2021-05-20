UK’s Indian Covid variant surge fuelled by test-and-trace failures, report finds
The surge in the Indian Covid-19 variant was fuelled by failures in England’s test-and-trace system, a report has found.
Eight local authorities did not have access to the full data on positive tests in their areas for three weeks in April and May, it says.
The number of missing cases was highest in Blackburn with Darwen, in Lancashire –where a recent surge in infections was linked to the Indian variant.
The other areas affected by the apparent technical glitch were Blackpool, York, Bath and North East Somerset, Bristol, North Somerset, Southend-on-Sea and Thurrock, the BBC revealed.
Officials at one of the councils affected said the centralised test-and-trace system failed to notify its staff of cases, meaning their contacts could not be traced locally.
The “rapid spread of Indian variant cases... may be partially or largely attributable to risks in the international travel control system”, the report states.
But it adds: “These were exacerbated by the sporadic failure of the national test and trace system.”
Six of the local authorities affected told the BBC that they had experienced problems in tracing contacts.
Jonathan Ashworth, Labour’s shadow health secretary, seized on the revelation, saying: “This is deja vu and echoes the mistakes made last year with Boris Johnson’s ‘whack-a-mole’ approach.
“It beggars belief that yet again local health experts on ground have been left in the dark for two weeks when we know acting with speed is vital to containing an outbreak.
“Ministers need to explain what’s gone wrong and provide local health directors with all the resources they need to push infections down.”
But Boris Johnson’s spokesman played down the impact of the problem, saying: “This issue was across a small number of local authority areas and was quickly resolved.”
Asked if the problem had helped the Indian variant spread, he said: “I don’t think it is possible to draw that conclusion from this.”
