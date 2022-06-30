Household incomes in longest-ever run of declines - live updates

James Warrington
·7 min read
Real household incomes inflation cost-of-living crisis ONS GDP&nbsp; - &nbsp;Ian Forsyth/Bloomberg
Real household incomes inflation cost-of-living crisis ONS GDP - Ian Forsyth/Bloomberg

UK household incomes fell for a fourth consecutive quarter at the start of the year, marking the longest run of declines since 1955.

Adjusted for inflation, disposable incomes dropped 0.2pc in the first three months of the year, according to the ONS. That leaves incomes 1.3pc lower than a year ago – even before April’s jump in energy bills and taxes kicked in.

The fall in incomes highlights the deepening cost-of-living crisis for British households amid runaway inflation fuelled by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are facing calls to do more to help families cope with the strain.

The ONS figures also confirmed that the economy grew 0.8pc in the first quarter. However, the Bank of England expects a contraction in the second quarter as inflation continues to rise and consumers cut spending.

08:20 AM

Heathrow cancels more flights as travel chaos deepens

Heathrow airport travel chaos - &nbsp;REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo
Heathrow airport travel chaos - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

It seems there's no let up for passengers as Heathrow airport cancelled another swathe of flights this morning.

The travel hub asked airlines to cut 30 flights from their schedules amid concerns it's facing more passengers than it can safely handle.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “We are expecting higher passenger numbers in tomorrow’s morning peak than the airport currently has capacity to serve, and so to keep everyone safe we have asked airlines to remove 30 flights from the morning peak for tomorrow only.

"We will work with airlines to get affected passengers rebooked onto other flights outside of the peak so that as many as possible can get away tomorrow, and we apologise for the impact this has on travel plans.”

Travellers have been hit by persistent delays and cancellations, as well as baggage chaos, as airlines and airports struggle to cope with a rebound in demand after the pandemic.

There's also the looming threat of strikes. Paris Charles de Gaulle has been forced to cancel 17pc of flights today due to a strike by firefighters that will lead to a shutdown of two out of the airport's four runways.

The French labour troubles could continue into the weekend and spill over to Orly, the capital's other main airport.

08:14 AM

Time running out to save economy, warn businesses

There's even more doom and gloom this morning thanks to a warning from the boss of one of the country's biggest business lobbies.

Shevaun Haviland, director-general of the British Chamber of Commerce, will today warn that time is running out to save the UK economy.

She will say that rising raw material costs, supply chain troubles and labour shortages are creating a "perfect storm" and urge the Government to "get its house in order".

Here's more of her planned speech to a conference, as reported by the BBC:

This has to change; we are on limited time.

They [the government] need to put in place support for businesses now to weather this storm. And, secondly, they need to work in partnership with us to develop a long-term economic strategy for growth.

08:08 AM

Reaction: UK economic strength won't last

Thomas Pugh, economist at RSM UK, warns the growth in UK GDP in the first quarter is likely to be short-lived.

The 0.8pc rise in GDP in the first quarter will almost certainly be followed by a contraction in the second quarter, potentially of 0.5pc.

A rebound in growth in the third quarter is likely to mean that the UK avoids a recession. But GDP is likely to be bumpy over the next year and the big picture is that the UK economy will probably be only fractionally bigger in 2023 than in 2019, before the pandemic.

While today’s data holds no surprises for the MPC, the double trouble of high inflation and weak demand allows the MPC no easy options.

The Bank of England’s chief concern remains the combination of high realised inflation and a tight jobs market that lifts expectations of future wage and price gains.

That’s why we think rates will rise to 2pc by November. That implies a hike at every meeting between now and then.

08:04 AM

UK business confidence drops to 15-month low

In another sign of how dire the outlook is, UK business confidence has tumbled to the lowest level since last year's lockdown.

Lloyds' gauge of confidence fell 10 points to 28pc in June, the lowest in 15 months. Firms also reported they have scaled back their own hiring intention.

Businesses had been proving more resilient than households to the fastest inflation in four decades, with sentiment holding up even as consumer pessimism reached a record.

But the latest survey suggests the tide might be starting to turn.

Hann-Ju Ho at Lloyds said:

Firms remain broadly positive but face several challenges ahead, including concerns around higher costs and slowing demand.

If these trends continue, businesses may have less scope to pass on higher costs to support their margins.

08:01 AM

FTSE 100 drops at the open

The FTSE 100 has dropped sharply at the open after the latest figures showed an unprecedented fourth straight quarter of lower household incomes.

The blue-chip index fell 1.5pc to 7,201 points.

07:50 AM

UK posts record current account gap

Britain's current account deficit has ballooned to £51.7bn – the biggest shortfall in records going back to 1955.

But the ONS said the figure, which equates to 8.3pc of GDP, should be treated with caution due to the impact of post-Brexit data collection changes on trade in goods imports and foreign direct investment.

Darren Morgan at the ONS said:

While today's figures are showing a very high balance of payments deficit, changes to the way EU imports are recorded, and challenges in collecting inward investment data, mean there is a higher degree of uncertainty with these numbers than usual.

07:42 AM

Incomes fall for fourth quarter

Good morning. 

UK household incomes slumped for an unprecedented fourth quarter as the cost-of-living crisis continues to eat into budgets.

The 0.2pc fall in disposable incomes in the first three months of this year marks the longest run of declines since records began in 1955.

It also leaves incomes 1.3pc lower than a year ago – even before April’s jump in energy bills and taxes kicked in.

The figures highlight the continued pressure on household finances amid soaring inflation fuelled by Russia's war in Ukraine, with prices rising for everything from food and fuel to clothing.

The ONS confirmed a 0.8pc growth in GDP in the first quarter. However, the economy is expected to contract in the second quarter as consumers begin to cut spending.

5 things to start your day

1) Oligarchs ‘must be prosecuted’ over dirty money in London  MPs warns Government's inaction brands UK a 'safe haven for corrupt wealth'

2) Britain suffering faster and steeper downturn than Europe, warns Andrew Bailey  Bank of England Governor says the country is suffering 'very large national real income shock'

3) Heinz baked beans removed from Tesco shelves in row over ‘unjustifiable’ price rise  Supermarket points shoppers to rival products

4) Criminals using ‘deepfakes’ to apply for home working jobs  FBI warns fraudsters are 'voice spoofing' in attempts to steal corporate information

5) Britain risks trade war as steel tariffs extended  Steel tariffs extended by two years in probable breach of trade rules

What happened overnight

Tokyo shares opened lower this morning after US stocks ended flat, with investors searching for new trading cues.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.2pcat the open, while the broader Topix index lost 0.3pc.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.3pc while the broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1pc. The tech-rich Nasdaq index edged down less than 0.1pc.

Global markets were weighed down after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke at an ECB Forum panel.

Coming up today

  • Corporate: Bunzl (trading statement)

  • Economics: GDP (UK), Nationwide house price index (UK), unemployment rate (EU), jobless claims (US), personal income (US), Chicago PMI (US)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Canada and South Korea play to 0-0 draw in women's soccer friendly

    TORONTO — Canada's national women's soccer team hadn't played a match since April. With many players in the midst of a break from their respective club teams and a busy few days that included roster cuts, that may have accounted for some of the lack of offence put forth in their international friendly against South Korea. "I think at times we looked good and at times we looked clunky," Canada coach Bev Priestman said following their 0-0 draw at BMO Field on Sunday. "I think it's probably a refle

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Avalanche D-man Cale Makar wins Conn Smythe as playoff MVP

    Cale Makar has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading the Colorado Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup title since 2001 and third in franchise history. Makar is the second defenseman to win the award over the past three years. He follows Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the back-to-back defending champions eliminated by Colorado in the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night. “We’ve seen him play this way from Day 1 of the season,” coach Jared Bednar said. “This guy is elite

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Archer, Twins bullpen combine on 1-hitter vs Rockies

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chris Archer kept his strong June going with five scoreless innings, and three Minnesota Twins relievers closed out a one-hitter in a 6-0 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night. A day after being shut out themselves, Luis Arraez and the Twins had 10 hits in a dominant victory. Arraez — the big league batting leader — had two hits, Alex Kirilloff drove in three and Byron Buxton marked his return to the lineup with an RBI triple in the first inning. Archer (2-3) struck

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • Lightning confident they're set up for continued success

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Three consecutive trips to the Stanley Cup Final, two championships and a strong — though ultimately unsuccessful — bid for a third. Any way you list the accomplishments, it’s been quite a run for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who feel they are nowhere close to being done after falling short of becoming the first team in nearly 40 years to win three consecutive NHL titles. Losing to the Colorado Avalanche in six games was disappointing, however the talented core that’s enjoyed more

  • Chase Elliott needs nearly 7 hours to win at Nashville

    LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Elliott salvaged a crummy day for Hendrick Motorsports and interrupted a potential Toyota rout by winning the rain-drenched race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday night. Elliott recovered from an early issue that dropped him deep into the field to take the lead with 38 laps remaining and hold off three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers for his second Cup victory of the season. It took NASCAR's most popular driver nearly seven hours and a late four-lap shootout to get to vic

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Phils' Harper on IL with broken thumb, no date for return

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a broken left thumb and the Philadelphia Phillies haven't yet announced a timeline for his return. Former No. 1 overall draft pick Mickey Moniak was recalled from Triple-A to take Harper's roster spot. Harper's thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night. Harper will see a specialist after the team returns to Philadelphia. Beyond t

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke

  • Nazem Kadri calls out haters after winning Stanley Cup: 'You can kiss my a--'

    Nazem Kadri had some choice words for his doubters.

  • US women beat Colombia 2-0; World Cup qualifying next

    SANDY, Utah (AP) — Kelley O'Hara scored in the 77th minute after a lengthy lightning delay, and the U.S. women beat Colombia 2-0 on Tuesday night in their final tuneup ahead of World Cup qualifying. The United States extended its unbeaten streak to 69 games on home soil. Lightning was reported near Rio Tinto Stadium in the 75th minute, causing play to be suspended for more than 30 minutes. It was the second of two games against Colombia as both teams prepare for World Cup qualifying in July. The

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Bruins re-up GM Sweeney; 1st job to find Cassidy replacement

    BOSTON (AP) — All those wins and playoff appearances weren't enough for Bruce Cassidy to keep his job as Boston Bruins coach. But they earned general manager Don Sweeney a contract extension. The Bruins said on Monday they have signed Sweeney to a multiyear extension, six weeks after they lost in the first round of the playoffs and three weeks after he fired Cassidy. “Under his management, the Boston Bruins have been one of the winningest franchises in the league and a perennial playoff contende