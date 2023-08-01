UK house prices fall at sharpest rate for 14 years, says Nationwide

Stock image of a couple looking paperwork at home

UK house prices dropped at their fastest annual pace for 14 years in July, according to Nationwide.

The building society said prices dropped by 3.8%, which is the biggest decline since July 2009.

Nationwide said mortgage interest rates remain high, making affordability a challenge for house-buyers.

Mortgage costs hit the highest level for 15 years in July as lenders grappled with inflation and uncertainty over rates set by the Bank of England.

The average price of a home in the UK is £260,828, which is 4.5% below a peak in August last year.

Despite the fall in house prices, higher mortgage rates mean housing affordability "remains stretched", Nationwide said.

Robert Gardner, chief economist at Nationwide, said: "A prospective buyer, earning the average wage and looking to buy the typical first-time buyer property with a 20% deposit, would see monthly mortgage payments account for 43% of their take home pay - assuming a 6% mortgage rate.

"This is up from 32% a year ago and well above the long-run average of 29%."

Mortgage rates have been rising as the Bank of England puts up interest rates to try to tackle stubbornly high inflation.

The Bank is expected to raise interest rates again on Thursday from 5% to at least 5.25%. It would be 14th rise in borrowing costs since December 2021.