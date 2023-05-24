UK house prices up 4.1% year-on-year in March

New apartment blocks are seen behind traditional housing in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British house prices rose by 4.1% in the 12 months to March, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Wednesday, slowing from February's upwardly revised 5.8% rise.

London was the region with the slowest annual growth, the ONS said, with prices in the capital up 1.5%.

More recent gauges of Britain's housing market have shown a mixed picture. Mortgage lender Halifax earlier this month said that house prices grew at the slowest annual pace in over 10 years in April. But rival Nationwide said prices increased by a monthly 0.5% in April after falling for the seven previous months.

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; editing by David Milliken)