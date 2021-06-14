UK’s hottest day of the year forecast with predicted high of 29C

Sunseekers are enjoying a sizzling start to the week, with temperatures predicted to soar to the highest of the year so far.

The south east of England is likely to be the hottest part of the UK as the mercury is forecast to reach 29C.

The hottest day so far this year was June 2, when a temperature of 28.3C was recorded in Northolt, north-west London.

Football fans north of the border in Scotland are in for a cooler day, with a high of 18C forecast for Monday afternoon.

Supporters at Hampden Park in Glasgow are gathering as Scotland take on the Czech Republic in the Euros at 2pm.

Sunny spells and scattered showers are forecast for the north and west of Scotland, with strong winds meaning it will feel cooler.

The Met Office has warned people to be prepared when heading out and about due to high UV and pollen levels across much of England and Wales.

On Sunday, Northern Ireland and Wales recorded their warmest day of the year so far, with 27.4C in Cardiff and 25.3C at the Giant’s Causeway in Co Antrim.

Monday’s predicted high for Wales is 24C and for Northern Ireland is 17C.

The hot, dry weather is set to break from Wednesday, with a thunderstorm warning in place for the eastern half of Wales and much of England.

The warning remains in place up to and including Friday, with the Met Office saying there is potential for travel disruption and flooding.

Meteorologist Dan Stroud said: “We’re likely to become increasingly changeable towards the weekend.

“There is still the potential for some more settled spells and some warm weather is possible later in the month, but it is generally turning more changeable from this weekend.”