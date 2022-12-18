UK hospitality sector fears rail strikes will make its gravy train hit the buffers this Christmas

Joanna Partridge
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Deck the halls, put on the Christmas tunes and crack open the bubbly. The UK hospitality industry had high hopes that the first festive season without Covid restrictions for three years would spell a boom in trade.

The nation’s pubs, restaurants and hotels were looking forward to a bumper December and seeing their venues host Christmas parties and family gatherings once again.

However, a combination of train strikes, snow and frosty conditions have triggered a nightmare before Christmas for the industry and strings of cancellations.

Hospitality venues believe about a third of reservations will be cancelled during the peak Christmas-party period because of the continuing strikes by railway workers, which have also emptied out high streets and office buildings as shoppers and commuters opt to stay at home.

The spate of cancellations comes at the worst possible time: hospitality businesses usually expect to make a third of their annual sales in December. And they are struggling with soaring costs of food and drink, staffing and energy, all at time when consumers are tightening their belts.

Many pubs, bars and restaurants expect the start of 2023 to be even more challenging than usual

More transport strikes are planned by 40,000 RMT members from the evening of Christmas Eve until 27 December, meaning some in the industry fear the impact of industrial action could be as bad as last year, when concerns about the Omicron Covid variant saw revellers abandon their plans at the last minute. Many restaurateurs and publicans worry that lost December spending will never be recouped, as cancelled Christmas parties do not tend to be rescheduled.

The industry’s trade body, UKHospitality, has forecast the strikes will cost businesses about £1.5bn in lost sales and other knock-on effects.

The organisation’s chief executive, Kate Nicholls, warned its members – who employ about 3 million people and operate 110,000 outlets – at the trade body’s annual shindig in London last week there were “extremely challenging times ahead”.

She added that the “cost of doing business and the cost of living crisis” were creating a “perfect storm” for the sector.

That storm will probably not go away any time soon. Many hospitality businesses – closed for months on end during successive pandemic lockdowns – entered the energy crisis laden with extra debt from Covid loans that they are still paying back.

The industry is calling on the government to extend its energy bill relief scheme for business beyond the end of March. For now, it is hoping to have more information before revellers start arriving at venues for New Year’s Eve parties.

The dark days of January and February usually bring a slowdown in trade to hospitality businesses, when many consumers see out the end of winter from the comfort of their sofas after the excesses – and extra spending – of Christmas.

But many pubs, bars and restaurants expect the start of 2023 to be even more challenging than usual.

Amid stubbornly high inflation and worries about an impending recession, many businesses dependent on consumer spending are fearful of a very bleak midwinter. If their tills did not ring as loudly as usual during the festive season, some may find it a stretch to pay their rent for the first quarter of the year when it is due on Christmas Day.

In the face of rising costs from their suppliers, many hospitality venues have had to increase their own prices. Indeed, the higher cost of going out for a drink or a meal played the biggest role in pushing prices upwards in November, according to official inflation figures from the Office for National Statistics.

All of this sets the scene for a tough balancing act for hospitality businesses over the next year. Many will want to raise their prices to cover higher costs, but will be asking themselves if making drinking and dining out more expensive also risks scaring customers away.

Latest Stories

  • Bobrovsky blanks former team, Panthers score 4 on Jackets

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots, and the Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Tuesday night. It was the first shutout of the season for Bobrovsky, who played with Columbus from 2013-19. The Panthers got goals from Brandon Montour, Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart as they halted a two-game skid. Bobrovsky had struggled in November and lost his starting job to Spencer Knight late last month in a loss to the Blue Jackets. But with Knight o

  • Ovechkin scores 800th goal as Capitals beat Blackhawks 7-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored three times to become the third NHL player with 800 career goals, and the streaking Washington Capitals beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Tuesday night. Nic Dowd, Anthony Mantha, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington earned its fifth straight win. Conor Sheary had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 26 stops. The Capitals went 6-2-1 during a nine-game stretch that had only one home date. Chicago dropped to 1-11-1 in its last

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Burks, Pistons spoil Ball's return to floor with OT win

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 27 points off the bench, Killian Hayes added 25 and the Detroit Pistons spoiled LaMelo Ball’s return to the floor with a 141-134 overtime victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic had 24 points and Isaiah Stewart chipped in with 19 points and 11 rebounds for Detroit (8-22). Jalen Duren grabbed 18 rebounds as the Pistons snapped a three-game losing streak. Burks had five points in overtime, including his fourt

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Coyotes beat Islanders 5-4 for fourth straight home win

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night. Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games — three since concluding a 14-game, 33-day road trip last week. Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an

  • Young scores 31, Hawks hold off Ball, Hornets 125-106

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and the depleted Atlanta Hawks handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss, 125-106 on Friday night. AJ Griffin had 13 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12 for the Hawks (15-15), who shot 63% in the first half and built a 24-point lead. LaMelo Ball had 27 points on seven 3-pointers in his second game back from an ankle injury for the Hornets, who are a league-wors

  • Pitcher Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays finalize $63M, 3-year deal

    TORONTO (AP) — Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized their $63 million, three-year contract on Friday. “Couldn’t be more excited to call this place home for at least the next three years,” Bassitt posted on Twitter along with a photo of the diamond at Rogers Centre. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this special group. Let’s do something special.” Bassitt, 33, was 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA this year for the New York Mets, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 i

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Kyrie Irving on trash talking with Fred VanVleet, Yuta Watanabe's impact

    Nets guard Kyrie Irving discuses his game winner vs. the Raptors, how much he enjoys competing against Fred VanVleet and the benefits of having Yuta Watanabe on Brooklyn.

  • Meek Mill goes deep for Philly kids caught in justice system

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Raised in the Philly hood, Meek Mill never attended an Eagles game growing up, much less tossed footballs inside the team’s practice facility. Given the chance to show off his arm, the 35-year-old rapper and philanthropist lined up some area kids and had them go deep on the same field where the best team in the NFL trains. Meek Mill short-armed a wobbly pass that sailed about 20 yards and was hauled in by a kid to resounding cheers. Let’s just say Jalen Hurts’ job is safe. "H

  • Pirates sign RHP Velasquez in hopes of bolstering rotation

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract on Tuesday in an attempt to give their young starting rotation a veteran presence. The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox. Velasquez went 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 27 appearances for Chicago, with nine starts. He pitched well down the stretch for the White Sox, posting a 2.92 ERA with 24 strikeouts in his final 11

  • Arendz's gold tops three-medal day for Canada at Para-Nordic World Cup in Finland

    VUOKATTI, Finland — Canada's Mark Arendz recovered from a difficult start on the shooting range to win his second straight biathlon gold medal on Friday at the Para-Nordic World Cup Arendz's gold in the men's 10-kilometre standing event was one of three Canadian medals in different biathlon disciplines. Britany Hudak of Prince Albert, Sask., earned silver in the women's 10-kilometre standing event and Christina Picton of Fonthill, Ont., took second in the women's sit-ski competition. Missing thr

  • Canada's Laurent Dubreuil claims 500-metre bronze at speed skating World Cup in Calgary

    Canada's Laurent Dubreuil secured the bronze medal in the men's 500-metre event at the speed skating World Cup in Calgary on Saturday. The 30-year-old Quebec City native crossed the line in 34.10 seconds, edging Japan's Yuma Murakami by 0.02 seconds to reach the podium. Kim Jun-ho of South Korea (34.07) and American Jordan Stolz (34.08) earned gold and silver, respectively, with personal-best performances. Fellow Canadian Christopher Fiola finished 11th in 34.67. Dubreuil continued to top the se

  • Flames defenceman Chris Tanev leaves game after taking shot to head

    MONTREAL — Flames defenceman Chris Tanev was helped off the ice after taking a slap shot to the head in the second period of Calgary's 2-1 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. During a 5-on-3 penalty kill, Tanev attempted to block a slap shot from Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki. The shot hit Tanev in the side of his head and the he fell on the ice as the Bell Centre crowd fell silent. "It's tough, I mean, he doesn't stay down very often," said Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom. "So

  • Rays finalize Zach Eflin's $40 million, 3-year contract

    ST. PETERSBURG., Fla. (AP) — The Rays finalized right-hander Zach Eflin's $40 million, three-year contract on Tuesday, the largest deal for a free agent in Tampa Bay history. He will make $11 million next season, $11 million in 2024 and $18 million in 2025. Eflin, who spent portions of seven seasons with the Phillies, joins a rotation that includes All-Star lefty Shane McClanahan, and right-handers Tyler Glasnow and Drew Rasmussen. Tampa Bay was an AL wild card team in 2022, but got swept by Cle