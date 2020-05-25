UK hospital closes A&E and no longer accepting new patients due to high number of coronavirus cases

An NHS hospital has been forced to close its accident and emergency department to new admissions today as a result of high numbers of patients with coronavirus.

Weston General Hospital, in Weston-Super-Mare, Somerset, stopped accepting A&E patients at 8am this morning.

The trust said patients who needed care would be treated elsewhere in the local area.

It has not said how many new patients withe the virus have been admitted or whether the closure has followed a sudden surge in cases.

In a statement on the trust website it said: “Weston General Hospital will temporarily stop accepting new patients, including into its A&E department, as of 8am today.

“This is a precautionary measure in order to maintain the safety of staff and patients in response to the high number of patients with Coronavirus in the hospital.”

The University Hospitals Bristol and Weston Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, said the decision had been clinically led and supported by its local NHS commissioners.

Dr William Oldfield, medical director said: “As with any hospital, the number of patients with Covid-19 will frequently change as people are admitted and discharged.

“We currently have a high number of patients with Covid-19 in Weston General Hospital. Whilst the vast majority will have come into the hospital with Covid-19, as an extra precaution we have taken the proactive step to temporarily stop accepting new patients to maintain patient and staff safety.

“This is a clinically-led decision and we are being supported by our system partners to ensure that new patients receive the care and treatment they need in the appropriate setting, and we are continuing to provide high quality care to existing patients who are being treated in the hospital.

“We have a robust coronavirus testing programme in place for patients and staff to identify cases quickly, with appropriate measures taken by clinical teams as required.

“We will keep the situation under constant review.”

