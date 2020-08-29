UK holiday swaps that could save you hundreds

Travelling just three miles down the road could bag you a bargain, according to Which? Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images

Swapping UK holiday locations for similar destinations just a few miles away could save holidaymakers hundreds of pounds.

As staycations become the order of the day, with foreign travel off the table, research by Which? Travel compared the average hotel room rates in towns in 10 of the UK’s most popular destinations, including Cornwall and the Cotswolds, before comparing these to other similar nearby resorts.

The largest savings were found in Devon, where an average of £59 could be saved by swapping one costal destination for another just 20 miles away.

Salcombe hotel rooms came in at an average of £209 a night, while further down the coast in Dartmouth, staycationers could save almost 30% on that. Hotel rooms in Dartmouth average at around £150 a night.

Over a week, this means a saving of more than £400.

Another swap, at a distance of just three miles could save customers £301 over the course of the week. A night in Saundersfoot could set you back an average of £155, while down the road in Tenby costs £112.

Tenby also outflanked Saundersfoot in Which?’s seaside survey, scoring a customer rating score of 79% versus 71%.

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said: “These destination swaps aren’t just a chance to save money – travellers can expect to find fewer crowds and more space to breathe, with holidaymakers ranking many of the cheaper destinations as not only better value, but a better overall stay than their pricier and more popular counterparts.”

“As we come towards the end of a holiday season like no other, holidaymakers will be pleased to learn they can still squeeze the last out of the summer without sacrificing beautiful scenery or great attractions by just travelling a few extra miles along the road.”

Some swaps recommended by Which? would mean travelling a bit further.

Holidaymakers looking for a Scottish city break could save an average of £25 a night if they travelled the 47 miles from Edinburgh to Glasgow.

Further savings could be made on a trip to the Cotswolds by staying in Gloucester rather than Cheltenham (average saving of £46 a night), a beach break in East Sussex by swapping Brighton for Eastbourne (average saving of £56 a night), and on a break in Somerset through booking in Wells instead of Bath (average saving of £53 a night).



