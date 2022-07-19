UK heatwave: Should I shave my pet’s fur in extreme temperatures?

Kate Ng
·4 min read
Should you shave your pet in a heatwave? (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Should you shave your pet in a heatwave? (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

To say that it is really hot in the UK right now is an understatement, and conditions are about to get worse.

The current heatwave will see extreme temperatures as high as 37C hitting the south of England next week, with a “danger to life” weather warning extended until Tuesday (19 July).

The Met Office has warned that the severe conditions will likely cause serious illness and endanger lives, and there is a one in five chance that Britain could record its hottest ever temperature next week.

The intensely hot temperatures is not just being felt by people, but by our pets too. Seeing them visibly uncomfortable in the heat can be distressing.

As our beloved furry friends pant and search for cool, shady spots to get away from the relentless heat, it might be tempting to think that shaving their fur will help them cool down.

Follow the latest updates on the UK heatwave here

But is it a good idea?

Dr Samantha Webster, veterinarian at Joii Pet Care, warns pet owners to “back away from the clippers”.

“It may seem counterintuitive, but clipping pets’ fur can actually make them hotter instead of cooler,” she tells The Independent.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Although humans might think that shorning a dog or cat of their fur might be akin to taking off a layer of clothes, this isn’t the case.

Dr Webster explains: “During hot weather, pets’ fur holds a layer of cool air next to their body to stop them from overheating.

“Whilst a trim of a long or unruly coat might be helpful, pet parents should never shave pets down to the skin.”

Even when it comes to pets that appear to have very thick coats, such as huskies, Dr Webster says the same principle applies.

“Huskies have what is known as a double coat, which means that the underlayer is a layer of fine soft hair close to the skin, and this is what keeps them warm in the winter and cool in the summer,” she says, warning owners to “definitely not clip that”.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

However, dog breeds with double coats, including huskies, golden and Labrador retrievers, German shepherds, Pomeranians, chows, and corgis, could benefit from regular trims and grooming.

“Double-coated breeds shed a lot and brushing out that shedding undercoat will help improve airflow near the body, keeping them cool,” Dr Webster says.

If you’ve already taken the well-meaning, but ill-advised step of shaving your pet, you may need to take extra measures to protect them from the sun, she tells The Independent.

“Clipping or shaving a pet’s fur means they get more direct sunlight on their skin, which can lead to an increased risk of overheating, heat stroke and sunburn.

“The good news is that fur grows back,” she adds. “Until that happens, pet parents should limit how much time the pet spends in direct sunlight, apply pet suncream and follow the below tips to help the pet keep cool.”

So, don’t shave your pets even if they appear hot and uncomfortable during the heatwave. Instead, Dr Webster recommends taking other measures to help keep them cool.

Brushing their fur regularly to remove loose hair and prevent matting helps to allow better air circulation near the skin.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If your pet’s fur is badly matted or too long, take them to a professional groomer who can help them feel better.

A groomer will also be able to trim fur around the feet, where pets sweat, or around their tummy and legs to help keep them cool.

Additionally, making sure they have access to cool water and shade is essential to keeping pets comfortable during the heatwave.

Dog owners should only take their pooches out for walks during the coolest parts of the day, Dr Webster says.

“If it’s too hot, then skip the walk altogether,” she recommends. “Over-exercising in hot weather is the most common cause of heatstroke in dogs.”

Dr Webster also emphasised the importance of never leaving your dog unattended in a hot car, adding: “It can take as little as 10 minutes for a dog to overheat.”

Last but not least, being aware of the signs of heatstroke could save your pet in case of emergency.

Symptoms of heatstroke in pets include heavy panting, difficulty breathing, drooling, lethargy, vomiting and collapsing.

“If owners do see these signs, they should seek veterinary care immediately,” Dr Webster urges.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Antonella Roccuzzo one of the richest soccer wags out there

    Here’s all you want to know about Antonela Roccuzzo, from how she met Leo Messi back when she was just 9 years old, to her own business venture in the children's fashion.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Oilers earn marks in free agency by handling internal work

    Ken Holland has earned himself some flexibility for signing reasonable contracts with Evander Kane and Brett Kulak after finally scratching the goaltending itch.