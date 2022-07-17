UK heatwave: England put on amber alert with temperatures rising

Photograph: Linda Nylind/The Guardian

Temperatures across the UK have started rising as an amber weather warning for extreme heat came into force in England and Wales at the start of what is anticipated to be a record-breaking heatwave.

The Met Office has forecast that temperatures in Wales, the Midlands, the south-east and south-west England could jump to 31C (87.8F) on Sunday, before climbing to as high as 40C over the next few days as the country braces for the first ever red warning for exceptional heat, which begins at midnight.

The new health secretary, Steve Barclay, said extra measures were being put in place for ambulance services on Monday and Tuesday, including the provision of more call handlers and extra working hours.

Meteorologists have given an 80% chance of the mercury topping the UK’s record temperature of 38.7C, set in Cambridge in 2019, with temperatures in London expected to hit 40C on Tuesday.

The deputy prime minister, Dominic Raab, said people should be resilient enough to be able to “enjoy the sunshine” during the coming days.

He said people should take “common sense” precautions, but added: “We ought to enjoy the sunshine and actually we ought to be resilient enough through some of the pressures it will place.”

Related: Heatwave? No, it’s a national emergency, disrupting lives and threatening our health | Will Hutton

But the chief executive of the College of Paramedics, Tracy Nicholls, warned the heatwave posed real danger, particularly to the vulnerable such as elderly people.

“This isn’t like a lovely hot day where we can put a bit of sunscreen on and go out and enjoy a swim or a meal outside,” she said. “This is serious heat that could actually ultimately end in people’s deaths because it is so ferocious and we’re just not set up for that sort of heat in this country.”

She said the health secretary’s announcement of more money for call handlers was welcome but added: “I don’t know how that money will translate into hours because it’s quite late in the day quite honestly.”

Story continues

Victor Adebowale, the NHS Confederation chair and crossbench peer, said that many hospital buildings in the UK were not equipped for extreme heat.

“In many cases you’ve got buildings that are unsuited to deal with the normal business of getting patients treated in and out, let alone in the hot weather,” he told Times Radio. “It’s not just hospitals, primary care and GPs; many of them are in very old buildings, which don’t have proper air conditioning or fans.”

He added the forecast for next week was a “shot across the bows” for the country. “It’s a warning. We need to be ready for this to be happening more frequently as a regular thing,” he said. “It’s not going to be fun for a lot of people over the next couple of days.”

The UK’s first red extreme heat warning has been issued across a large part of England for Monday and Tuesday, while an amber warning initially covers all of England on Sunday and extends to southern Scotland and Wales from Monday until Tuesday.

The UK Health Security Agency has increased its heat health warning from level three to level four, which is described as a national emergency.

Ministers held a virtual emergency Cobra meeting on Saturday after meteorologists warned the record high temperatures could put lives at risk.

The cabinet office minister, Kit Malthouse, who chaired the meeting, said transport services would face significant disruption on Monday and Tuesday and urged people not to travel.

He added schools were being issued with guidance to enable them to remain open.

The Met Office said the chance of extreme heat events hitting the UK had increased significantly due to climate change.

“The chances of seeing 40C days in the UK could be as much as 10 times more likely in the current climate than under a natural climate unaffected by human influence,” said the Met Office climate attribution scientist, Dr Nikos Christidis.