UK heatwave: Britain braces for hottest day on record as temperatures inch towards 41C

Marcus Parekh
·2 min read
UK weather - James Bell / Alamy Live News

Britain is bracing for the hottest day on record today with temperatures set to soar to highs of 41C, threatening further travel chaos.

Temperatures peaked at 38.1C in Santon Downham in Suffolk on Monday, making it the hottest day of the year so far and the third hottest day on record, after 38.7C was recorded in Cambridge in 2019 and 38.5C in Faversham, Kent, in 2003.

The mercury is expected to soar even higher today, making the country hotter than Jamaica, the Maldives and Barbados.

Rail users have been warned of further delays, cancellations and changes to train services today, with National Rail urging customers to only travel if "absolutely necessary".

Rachel Ayers, a Met Office forecaster, said: "There are likely to be delays on roads, with road closures, as well as possible delays and cancellations to trains and maybe issues with air travel.

"This could pose a significant health risk to those stuck on services or roads during the heat."

07:54 AM

Boris Johnson 'has not checked out early'

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps insisted Boris Johnson has not checked out early from No 10 as the Prime Minister is criticised for not playing a direct enough role in combating the heatwave.

He told Sky News: "It's literally not true, in fact exactly the opposite is the truth."

Shown the Prime Minister's ride in a Typhoon fighter jet, Mr Shapps tried to defend the flight.

"In the end he has responsibility for Britain's security," Mr Shapps said.

"There is a war going on in Europe. Why on earth would he not go and meet with the RAF?"

07:46 AM

Heat disruption to roads and rail will continue for 'decades'

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said issues on the rails and roads will continue for decades during extreme heatwaves.

Asked how long it will take to upgrade existing rail infrastructure to be more resilient, he told Sky News: "Decades, actually, to replace it all."

"Ditto with Tarmac on the roads."

"There's a long process of replacing it and upgrading it to withstand temperatures, either very hot or sometimes much colder than we've been used to, and these are the impacts of global warming."

He said there was no Cobra meeting planned for Tuesday, with the Prime Minister instead chairing Cabinet.

