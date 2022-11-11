UK heading for recession as GDP falls by 0.2% between July and September

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt warned of “extremely difficult decisions” ahead after Friday’s GDP figures (Getty Images)

Britain’s stumbling economy was heading for recession on Friday as latest official data revealed that GDP fell in the third quarter of the year.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the nation’s output declined 0.2 per cent in the three months from July to September.

It dropped 0.6 per cent in September alone, although the fall was exaggerated by the impact of the extra Bank Holiday for the Queen’s funeral.

Friday’s data does not mean Britain is already in recession as the technical definition is two consecutive quarters of falling GDP. Output rose slightly by 0.2 per cent in the second quarter, according to revised ONS figures.

However, it is increasingly likely that the fourth quarter will see another dip following the surge in interest rates triggered by Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-Budget at the end of September, combined with rising energy costs, the cost of living crisis, and plummeting consumer confidence.

Last week the Bank of England projected a two year recession - the longest for a century - lasting until summer 2024 as it lifted its interest rate to 3 per cent. The Bank warned the UK economy faced “a very challenging outlook” though it said the recession would be relatively shallow.

The recession will not be confirmed until well into 2024 when the GDP figures for the fourth quarter are published by the ONS.

It would be the third of the 21st century following the slumps caused by the global financial crisis and the pandemic.

Policymakers had hoped that Britain’s economy would bounce back strongly from the deep Covid-era falls in economic activity caused by three lockdowns and other restrictions.

However, this has been snuffed out by a huge range of other factors including global supply chain snarl-ups, spiking energy prices made worse by the war in Ukraine, Brexit problems, and rapidly rising interest rates around the world to curb inflation.

But the lower than expected US inflation figure on Thursday raised hopes that the worst of the cost of living crisis may be over.

The fall was smaller than the 0.5 per cent consensus forecast by some City economists.

ONS Director of Economic Statistics Darren Morgan said: “With September showing a notable fall partly due to the effects of the additional bank holiday for the Queen’s funeral, overall the economy shrank slightly in the third quarter.“

The quarterly fall was driven by manufacturing, which saw widespread declines across most industries. Services were flat overall, but consumer-facing industries fared badly, with a notable fall in retail.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, issued a stark warning that “extremely difficult decisions” needed to be taken as he prepares for a critical Autumn Statement next week.

He said: “We are not immune from the global challenge of high inflation and slow growth largely driven by Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine and his weaponisation of gas supplies.

“I am under no illusion that there is a tough road ahead – one which will require extremely difficult decisions to restore confidence and economic stability. But to achieve long-term, sustainable growth, we need to grip inflation, balance the books and get debt falling. There is no other way.

“While the world economy faces extreme turbulence, the fundamental resilience of the British economy is cause for optimism in the long run.”

Labour’s Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves renewed her criticism of the Tory Government’s handling of the economy.

She said: “Today's numbers are another page of failure in the Tories' record on growth. And the reality of this failure is family finances crunched, British businesses left behind and more anxiety for the future.

“Britain’s unique exposure to economic shocks has been down to a Conservative led decade of weak growth, low productivity and underinvestment and widening inequality.”

Economists agreed that the figures showed the UK was now entering a long recession.

Yaelâ¯Selfin, Chief Economist at KPMG UK, said: “The sharp rise in energy and other consumer prices has contributed to a squeeze on household finances, which is expected to have pushed the UK economy into a recession from the third quarter of this year.

“The current downturn is likely to last until the end of 2023, during which GDP is expected to shrink by 1.6 per cent.

“Interest rate rises and the prospect of the Bank of England raising them even further could exacerbate the stalemate in the UK housing market, causing more pronounced cutbacks in spending.

“In addition, a turn to a more austere fiscal policy expected from next week’s Autumn Statement could contribute to prolonging any downturn.”

Paul Dales, Chief UK Economist at Capital Economics, said: “Although at least half of the decline in GDP in September and the 0.2 per cent in Q3 as a whole was due to the extra bank holiday for the Queen’s funeral, underlying real activity still declined and we think this marks the start of a recession.

“That’s hardly a good backdrop for the tightening in fiscal policy the Chancellor is expected to announce in the Autumn Statement next Thursday.”