UK Government Sets Tentative Cinema Re-Openings For July 4, But Says Real Date Could Be “Significantly Later”

The UK government has published its COVID-19 recovery strategy, with cinemas given a provisional green light to re-open from July 4, during step three of the plan.

However, the document make it clear that the re-opening of any indoor public spaces will be dependant on a reduction in confirmed cases of the virus and that the real date for theaters may be “significantly later”.

“Each step may involve adding new adjustments to the existing restrictions or taking some adjustments further. For example, while reopening outdoor spaces and activities (subject to continued social distancing) comes earlier in the roadmap because the risk of transmission outdoors is significantly lower, it is likely that reopening indoor public spaces and leisure facilities (such as gyms and cinemas), premises whose core purpose is social interaction (such as nightclubs), venues that attract large crowds (like sports stadia), and personal care establishments where close contact is inherent (like beauty salons) may only be fully possible significantly later depending on the reduction in numbers of infections,” it reads.

The UKCA, which represents the interests of 90% of the UK’s cinemas, welcomed the provisional date for re-opening but cautioned that it would “respond accordingly” to the evolving situation.

“We have made clear to the UK Government – and the devolved Governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – that, on the basis of our understanding of the safeguards that will need to be in place before cinemas can safely open, most venues will be ready to do so by the end of June. Today’s suggestion that this might be considered around 4 July is therefore welcome,” said UKCA chief Phil Clapp in a statement sent to Deadline.

“But we recognise that there are a host of wider public health considerations which mean that that may not be possible, and we will of course respond accordingly. Whenever cinemas are able once again to re-open, it is clear that all venues will need continued Government support until such time as business returns to something approaching normal levels of activity,” Clapp added.

