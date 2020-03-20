UK government to pay 80% of wages for people who are not working during coronavirus crisis

The government will pay up to 80 per cent of wages for workers' at risk of being laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the chancellor has announced.

Rishi Sunak said on Friday that the payments of up to £2,500 per worker per month would be backdated to March as he laid out an unprecedented raft of measures to support jobs.

The Chancellor said the Government will pick up "most of" the wages of workers.

He said: "I have a responsibility to make sure that we protect, as far as possible, people's jobs and incomes.

"Today I can announce that in the first time of our history, the Government is going to step in and help pay people's wages.

"We're setting up a new coronavirus job retention scheme. Any employer in the country small or large, charitable or non-profit, will be eligible for the scheme.

"Employers will be able to contact HMRC for a grant to cover most of the wages of people who are not working but are furloughed and kept on payroll rather than being laid off.

