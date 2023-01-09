UK government meeting unions in bid to end wave of strikes

·2 min read

LONDON (AP) — U.K. government ministers are meeting trade union leaders on Monday in a bid to end a wave of strikes that has hobbled the rail network and strained the overburdened health system.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay is holding talks with health care unions, while other ministers are meeting with railway unions that have staged months of strikes, and teaching unions considering classroom walkouts.

Britain is going through its biggest strike wave for decades, with airport baggage handlers, border staff, driving instructors, bus drivers and postal workers among those who have walked off their jobs to demand higher pay.

Nurses and ambulance workers are locked in a dispute with the state-funded National Health Service as they seek raises to keep pace with the soaring cost of living. Inflation in the U.K. hit a 41-year high of 11.1% late last year, driven by sharply rising energy and food costs.

Pat Cullen, head of the Royal College of Nursing union, said she saw a “chink of optimism” in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s statement on Sunday that he was willing to discuss “affordable and responsible” salary demands. The Conservative government has so far insisted it will only discuss pay rates for the 2023-24 financial year that starts in April, rather than the current year.

But the government has angered unions with plans to make it harder for key workers to strike by setting ”minimum safety levels” for firefighters, ambulance services and railways that must be maintained during a strike.

A breakthrough on Monday appeared unlikely and unions said the talks wouldn't prevent a new nurses’ strike scheduled for Wednesday. Ambulance staff are due to walk out again next week, and junior doctors are voting on whether to strike later this year.

The strikes have added to strains on a health system already facing multiple pressures, including rising demand for care after pandemic restrictions were eased; a surge in flu and other winter viruses after two lockdown years; and staff shortages from pandemic burnout and a post-Brexit lack of European workers in the U.K.

Thousands of hospital beds are occupied by people who are fit to be discharged but have nowhere to go because of a dearth of places for long-term care. That has led to ambulances stuck outside hospitals with patients who can’t be admitted, and in turn to people with health emergencies waiting hours for ambulances to arrive.

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Macy's quietly lays an egg — and more may be coming for retail: Morning Brief

    Macy's had a poor holiday season. Here's how to be thinking through the retail trade. More on that, and what else to watch in markets on Monday, January 9, 2022.

  • If NFL truly cares about players, only course of action is to cancel game in wake of Damar Hamlin injury

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. By now we've all seen the footage. Midway through the first quarter of Monday night's NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins, ball tucked under his right arm, plowed into Damar Hamlin, the Bills defensive back who hauled him to the ground. On the Richter scale we use to measure pro football's sei

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Turner, Haliburton key Pacers’ 116-111 victory over Hornets

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 29 points, Buddy Hield had 21 and the Indiana Pacers capped the first half of their regular-season schedule with a 116-111 comeback victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 16 points, 13 assists and five rebounds for the Pacers, who trailed by nine early in the fourth quarter and needed a series of clutch plays in the final minutes to improve their record to 23-18 at the midpoint. P.J. Washington had 22 points and five

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe on his own but remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin took a major step forward in his recovery on Friday wh

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Joy Drop: How to toast Canada's junior championship with some delicious mocktails

    Happy New Year, friends! Many folks have gone back to work already and I'm one of them. But it is a wonderful thing to bookmark the week with a fresh dose of happiness with our fun notebook entry. I begin this week's offering of jubilation with the big win for the Canadian men's junior hockey team to make them back-to-back champions. I didn't follow the tournament closely this year, but heard all about Connor Bedard's OT goal in the quarter-finals. Canada went on to beat the Czech Republic 3-2,

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Hurts returns from injury, leads Eagles to No. 1 seed in NFC

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts returned from a sprained right shoulder and threw for 229 yards under a conservative game plan, and the Philadelphia Eagles clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 22-16 win over the New York Giants on Sunday night. Hurts was back for the first time in three weeks — and now so are the Eagles (14-3) as a Super Bowl threat. Philadelphia rebounded from two straight losses behind backup QB Gardner Minshew to clinch the NFC East, the top spot in the conference and ho

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Bruins put Jake DeBrusk on IR after Winter Classic injuries

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk is expected to miss a month because of hand and lower-body injuries he sustained in the Winter Classic on Monday. DeBrusk, who is second on the Bruins with 16 goals, was put on injured reserve Thursday. He did not travel with the team for a three-game California trip that starts Thursday at Los Angeles. DeBrusk scored twice in the third period of Boston’s 2-1 win over Pittsburgh at Fenway Park — both goals coming after he apparently sustained

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96

    PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night. The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17. The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairl

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p