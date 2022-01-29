How the UK government lost £4.9bn to Covid loan fraud

Kalyeena Makortoff and Jasper Jolly
·8 min read

In the final days of April 2020, bankers and Treasury officials were huddled over laptops in makeshift home offices across the country, negotiating the terms of what is fast becoming the most controversial of the government’s pandemic rescue schemes.

The country was in its sixth week of national lockdown after the Covid outbreak, and the Treasury’s head of banking and credit, David Raw, was leading video calls with more than 20 senior staff from across government and the City – including the big banks HSBC, NatWest, Barclays and Lloyds, Santander, Virgin Money and AIB – to try to push through the chancellor Rishi Sunak’s ambitious plan for a more accessible, 100% government-backed small business loan scheme.

After ordering the closure of all offices and non-essential shops and services, Sunak had promised financial aid. But the first scheme to launch, which offered loans of up to £5m and was known as the coronavirus business interruption loan scheme (CBILS), had been criticised by business lobby groups and MPs as too costly, too slow and too risky – borrowers were required to give personal guarantees, usually in the form of their own homes. So the Treasury introduced a second scheme, bounce back loans, designed to get cheap money to firms in as little as 24 hours.

23 March 2020 – The UK enters its first national lockdown. Banks complete the coronavirus interruption loan scheme (CBILS) at 3am on launch day. The job furlough scheme also launches.

2 April 2020 – Chancellor bans banks from demanding personal guarantees amid concerns CBILS is not delivering fast enough.

16 April 2020 – The government extends CBILS to cover large businesses in the CLBILS.

27 April 2020 Sunak announces the bounce back loan scheme (BBLS) for loans of £50,000 for those who certified they qualified.

2 May 2020 – British Business Bank chief executive Keith Morgan writes to business secretary Alok Sharma that the scheme’s rapid launch posed “very significant fraud and credit risks”.

4 May 2020 – The business department launches the bounce back loan scheme, with 80,000 applications by the first afternoon.

7 October 2020 – The National Audit Office warns taxpayers stand to lose £26bn on BBLS and that up to 60% of customers may fail to repay loans. HSBC closes the scheme to new customers.

2 November 2020 – Treasury extends BBLS, CBILS and CLBILS to end of January 2021.

3 March 2021 – Sunak announces £100m for a taxpayer protection taskforce of more than 1,200 HMRC staff to combat Covid19-related fraud.

3 December 2021 – National Audit Office report describes government funding for counter-fraud on the bounce back loans “inadequate” and highlights £4.9bn estimated BBLS fraud losses.

24 January 2021 – Treasury and business minister Lord Agnew resigns at the House of Lords dispatch box, citing frustrations with the lack of action on Covid-19-related fraud.

It was a “frenetic, difficult period of time,” one senior banking executive said. After nearly 11 days of round-the-clock meetings, a final agreement was signed in the early hours of Monday 4 May.

But the strategy agreed in those discussions for accelerating payouts was so controversial that it would, two years later, lead to the shock resignation of Lord Agnew, a joint Cabinet Office and Treasury minister whose brief included counter-fraud. He stepped down on Monday, lambasting the government for its “woeful” efforts to control fraud.

In the space of 15 months, from March 2020, the three main Covid loan schemes – bounce back, CBILS and a scheme for larger loans, CLBILS – handed out nearly £80bn to businesses.

Related: The Guardian view on a Tory resignation: a minister goes over government failure | Editorial

Bounce back was the biggest scheme, distributing £47bn to 1.6 million recipients, who were able to borrow up to £50,000 each. Meanwhile, fraud losses were estimated at £4.9bn at the end of March – although PwC, the accountancy firm hired by the government, has since reduced its estimate to £3.5bn.

The shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, said the raid on taxpayer funds by gangs of criminals should be “a source of enduring shame to the chancellor”.

Graph of bounce back loan applications

Banks intent on protecting their finances usually apply stringent credit checks to help avoid fraud and ensure customers can repay their loans, but what was eventually agreed for bounce back, amid pressure from the Treasury to speed up loan distribution, was that checks would be dispensed with altogether.

“The British Business Bank was very, very clear with the lenders – and it’s very explicit in all the documentation – that the banks weren’t allowed, actually were prohibited, from undertaking credit checks,” one senior banking executive said. “But then the trade-off was against a real need to get that money into the economy really quickly.”

There were rules: borrowers had to confirm they were affected by Covid and based in the UK, that they were in business as of 1 March 2020 and not insolvent as of 1 December 2019. But applicants were left to self-certify that they met these criteria.

While lenders would have to make reasonable efforts to chase down the debts, a state guarantee put taxpayers on the hook for 100% of losses linked to defaults or fraudulent applications.

Fraudsters targeted the bounce-back loans scheme

“From the lenders’ point of view, they’ve done what they were asked to do,” one director from the banking industry said.

The government was repeatedly warned that the approach was leaving it open to fraud. The business department, which ran the schemes, has revealed that its top civil servant sought ministerial directions to push through the three loan schemes because they did not meet the usual standards for government spending.

Industry insiders said the fraud risks associated with scrapping credit checks and turning bounce back into a one-page form were fully discussed with the Treasury. Indeed, the former head of the British Business Bank – which was in charge of overseeing the scheme – wrote to the then business secretary, Alok Sharma, two days before the bounce back launch to warn that the scheme was “vulnerable to abuse by individuals and by participants in organised crime”.

A month later, in June 2020, Sunak received a joint letter from three anti-corruption groups, calling for the names of recipients to be published – a request that has not yet been met and which is being challenged at a tribunal.

Ultimately, speed trumped caution, opening the doors to experienced criminals.

Insolvency Service records show some took loans to fund gambling or currency trading – money the government is unlikely to ever recover – while others spent it on things such as home improvements, car raffles or luxury personal items.

Other cases are more astonishing, and suggest serious problems in the banks’ basic know-your-customer requirements. The National Crime Agency in December reported the case of Artem Terzyan, 38, from Russia, and Deivis Grochiatskij, 44, from Lithuania. They were jailed for 33 years for laundering £70m on behalf of criminal gangs from around the world – including £10m in bounce back loans.

Barclays was the biggest distributor of bounce-back loans

Police had arrested the pair back in June 2018 after following an Audi around the UK’s lorry parks and service stations picking up dirty cash. Yet when the pandemic started, while they were on bail, they both started to claim £50,000 loans in huge numbers. One unnamed UK bank leant them £3.2m.

Some banks were more cautious than others. While Agnew did not name the lenders, he said 87% of bounce back loans paid to already dissolved companies came from just three lenders, while two banks were responsible for 81% of cases where loans were granted to companies incorporated after the pandemic hit.

The British Business Bank did not confirm the figures and said it was too early to draw conclusions on repayment data.

Some banks tried to mitigate the risks by prioritising their own customers – whom they already had run checks on – over new clients.

“From a fraud detection perspective, we were more confident that our fraud checks would be stronger with an existing customer versus a new customer,” one senior banking boss said.

Questions remain as to how determinedly the government will be able to chase all fraudulent claims, but some changes have been made, including taking steps to ensure that all businesses that are dissolved by their owners are systematically checked for outstanding loans.

Resources are relatively meagre when it comes to investigating the loan schemes. While the business department asked the Treasury for an extra £32m for counter-fraud operations, the National Audit Office said even that sum was “inadequate”.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “Fraud is totally unacceptable, and we’re taking action on multiple fronts to crack down on anyone who has sought to exploit our schemes and bring them to justice.”

The government is also relying heavily on banks to try to chase smaller-scale fraudsters. While banks are required to make reasonable efforts to chase down debts before they can claim the government guarantee, anti-corruption campaigners are concerned about the lack of commercial incentive to do so; their loan losses are 100% covered, whereas chasing money adds considerable costs.

Susan Hawley, the executive director of Spotlight on Corruption, said the scale of the fraud highlighted longstanding problems in the UK’s approach to white-collar crime, including repeated delays to reforms of Companies House, the UK’s corporate register.

“The government is just not putting its money where its mouth is” on fighting fraud, said Hawley. “This is really chickens coming home to roost in the failure to fund it.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cowboys owner says sought-after DC Dan Quinn staying put

    Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, a candidate for several head coaching jobs, would instead remain in Dallas for “years to come." Quinn, the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons who just completed his first season as the Cowboys DC, had interviewed with the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. He was also a candidate for the Miami Dolphins head coaching vacancy. Jones went on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday, a week

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • China less worried about global criticism these Olympics

    When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a reminder of both China’s rise and its disregard for civil liberties, which has prompted a diplomatic boycott led by the U.S. Rights groups have documented forced labor, mass detentions and torture, and the

  • Doncic's triple-double helps Dallas down Portland 132-112

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists for his sixth triple-double this season, and the Dallas Mavericks led wire-to-wire in a 132-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. It was Doncic's franchise-leading 42nd career triple double. He's one away from matching Fat Lever for 10th on the NBA all-time list. Jalen Brunson added 20 points and 11 assists for Dallas, which led by as many as 23 points and had seven players finish in double figu

  • Nurse on Raptors’ near-comeback, Trent’s ejection vs. Bulls

    The Raptors nearly managed a comeback on the second night of a back to back against the Bulls — in large part due to Gary Trent Jr.’s 32 points. But crucial free-throw misses and Trent’s eventual ejection in the fourth quarter posted added challenges to Nick Nurse’s team. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Moioli replaces Goggia as Italy's flag bearer at Olympics

    MILAN (AP) — Defending snowboard cross gold medalist Michela Moioli will replace Sofia Goggia as Italy’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics after the latter’s injury over the weekend. The Italian Olympic Committee announced the change on Tuesday after president Giovanni Malagò spoke with Goggia about her rehabilitation program. Goggia was injured during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Sunday. The 29-year-old skier sprained her left knee, partially tore a cru

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • Senators captain Tkachuk to replace injured teammate Batherson at all-star weekend

    Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk has been added to the Atlantic Division's roster for the upcoming NHL all-star weekend. Tkachuk replaces Drake Batherson, who was injured in Ottawa's 5-0 win over visiting Buffalo on Tuesday night when he was shoved into the boards by Sabres goalie Aaron Dell. It's the second all-star nod for Tkachuk, who replaced injured Toronto centre Auston Matthews in 2020. Tkachuk has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season, his fourth since being selec

  • Australian Open: Canada's Auger-Aliassime drops five-set heartbreaker to Medvedev

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Daniil Medvedev rallied from two sets down and saved a match point before beating Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5, 6-4 to move into the Australian Open semifinals. The U.S. Open champion’s bid to become the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title in the next major tournament is still on track after the 4-hour, 42-minute comeback victory. A six-minute delay in the third-set tiebreaker for the roof on Rod Laver Arena to be close

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • Émilie Castonguay becomes 1st female assistant GM in Canucks history

    The Vancouver Canucks have hired former player agent Émilie Castonguay as assistant general manager. The 38-year-old Quebec native is only the second woman to be named an assistant GM in NHL history, and the first in Vancouver. "It is a big day ... an historic day," she said. "It goes to show that women have a place in sports and in hockey. I'm starting as assistant general manager and we'll see where that takes me." Jim Rutherford, Vancouver's president of hockey operations and interim GM, said

  • Indiana lawmakers advance bill banning transgender athletes

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers advanced a Republican-backed bill Monday that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity. The bill would prohibit students who were born male but identify as female from participating in a sport or on an athletic team that is designated for women or girls. The proposal would not prevent students who identify as female or transgender men from playing on men’s sports teams. House education committ

  • Reimer, Sharks beat Capitals 4-1 to snap 2-game skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — James Reimer made 32 saves, Jonathan Dahlen scored in one of his dad's old home arenas and the San Jose Sharks beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Wednesday night to snap a two-game losing streak. Reimer stopped Alex Ovechkin eight times and was San Jose's best penalty killer when Washington came up empty on four power plays. Noah Gregor scored his second goal of the season and Nicolas Meloche had the first of his NHL career to help get the Sharks’ four-game East Coast trip off

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • All-Star Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies beat Jazz

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz 119-109 on Friday night. It was the fourth career triple-double for Morant, Memphis' third-year point guard who was named an All-Star starter on Thursday. Brandon Clarke added 22 points for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 18 points and matched his season high with six blocks. Desmond Bane added 17 for the Grizzlies. Danuel House

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • Maple Leafs need Petr Mrazek to be more than a backup to sustain their season

    Toronto did not sign Petr Mrazek to a three-year, $3.8M deal for him to play backup netminder and in recent games, the Czech goalie has shown encouraging signs than he can play a pivotal support role to Jack Campbell in the second half of the Maple Leafs season.&nbsp;

  • Marchment has two goals, assist as Florida Panthers defeat Winnipeg Jets 5-3

    WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He