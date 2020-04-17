UK government announces £10m coronavirus fund for English fishing sector

Fishermen work aboard a trawler off the coast of North Shields, in northeast England. (William Edwards/AFP via Getty Images)

The UK government on Friday announced a £10m ($12.4m) fund to shield England’s fishing and aquaculture sectors from the impacts of coronavirus.

More than 1,000 fishing and aquaculture businesses in England will receive £9m in direct cash grants through a new fisheries support scheme, the government said, noting that the supports were designed to assist the sector with its “immediate needs” during the crisis.

The government also said that a further £1m would be made available to support projects to assist fishermen to sell their catch in their local communities during the pandemic.

The move, it said, would enable them to find new markets and support communities that depend on the fisheries industry.

The industry last month warned that a decline in demand from export markets and restaurants in the UK had resulted in a “very severe shock” for fishermen.

The government noted on Friday that the English fishing fleet, which is focused on fish stocks such as hake, scallops, and crab, had been particularly hit by the closure of traditional export markets.

The support measures, which are designed to support smaller fishermen, will run for up to three months.

The fund, which will cover fixed business costs, will be open to those with vessels under 24m that recorded sales of £10,000 or more in 2019.

“This £10m scheme will provide a lifeline for more than 1,000 fishing businesses so they can continue to maintain and operate their boats during this challenging time, which has seen falling prices and lack of demand for fish from the restaurant industry,” said environment secretary George Eustice.

“We are continuing to work closely with the fishing and aquaculture industry to ensure that they are supported,” he said.

Chief secretary to the treasury Steve Barclay noted that fishing was “at the heart” of many of England’s coastal communities.

“Given the loss of trade particularly to restaurants as a result of COVID-19, this support will help fishing businesses weather the current challenges they face, and facilitate new growth in retail markets through innovative local distribution,” said Barclay.