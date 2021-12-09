UK’s Global Screen Fund Backs 9 International Co-Productions With $1.75M

The UK’s Global Screen Fund, which was created to fill the void left by the absence of funding from Creative Europe’s MEDIA program post-Brexit, has awarded a further £1.32M ($1.75M) in grants spread across nine film and TV projects.

The £7M ($9.25M) fund, which is administered by the British Film Institute on behalf of the government department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), is being overseen by former All3Media and Endemol Shine exec Denitsa Yordanova.

The nine projects, all of which are international co-productions, are as follows: UK-Ireland co-pro The Miracle Club; UK-Germany co-pro The Tutor; UK-Ireland TV animation Ghastly Ghoul; UK-France co-pro Drift; UK-Chile-Argentina-France-Denmark co-pro The Settlers; UK-Germany-Denmark co-pro Merkel; UK-Canada Elephant Mother; UK-South Africa co-pro Stolen; UK-Belgium-Ireland co-pro Bring Them Down.

Full details of each title are at the bottom of this article.

The grants follow previously backed projects My Happy Ending (UK-Israel) and The Coop Troop (UK-China France).

Also today, DCMS unveiled research commissioned by the Global Screen Fund that shows 70% of international audiences view British film and TV as “high quality”. The research also evidenced that two-thirds of tourists to the UK are influenced by locations and landmarks from British screen content, the orgs added.

“We are helping to create skilled jobs and boosting the UK’s international influence, which has a positive knock-on impact on tourism and the wider economy,” said Julia Lopez, Minister for the Creative Industries, on the report.

Supported projects:

The Miracle Club, an Ireland/UK co-production starring Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates and Laura Linney. The feature film is produced by Chris Curling/Zephyr Films with Irish producer ShinAwil Limited and funding from Screen Ireland. It is being Executive Produced by Embankment Films.

The Tutor, a Germany/UK co-production directed by acclaimed British television director Alice Troughton in her feature film debut. The film is produced by Camille Gatin/Poison Chef and Cassandra Sigsgaard/Jeva Films with German producer Judy Tossell / Egoli Tossell Pictures and funding from German regional funds, in association with Film Constellation.

Drift, a UK/France co-production by Fortyninesixty Films and La Cinéfacture with Greek producer Heretic Films participating as a third party co-producer, as well as Cor Cordium in the US. It will be directed by Anthony Chen and will start principal photography in the UK in March 2022.

The Ghastly Ghoul, co-produced by UK producer Lupus Films and Irish producer Dream Logic Animation Studios. This animated Halloween special is written by Emma Hogan and based on a story by Kealan O’ Rourke. It will be directed by Kealan O’Rourke and Maurizio Parimbelli with assistant director Corinne Ladeinde. It will start principal animation at the end of January 2022.

The Settlers, produced by Quiddity Films/Emily Morgan in the UK, is a co-production with Quijote Films in Chile, Rei Cine in Argentina, Cine-Sud in France and Snowglobe in Denmark. The feature film has funding secured from INCAA, CNCA and CNC Cinema Du Monde, and is also supported by IBERMEDIA and the Torino Film Lab. The project, directed by Felipe Gálvez, is joined by casting director Jessie Frost and will be sold by MK2 Films.

Merkel, a co-production between the UK, Germany, and Denmark. The UK producers are Passion Pictures, Odd Girl Out Productions and the Scottish production company Sonja Henrici Creates. The German producer is LOOKSfilm and the Danish producer is Sigrid Jonsson Dyekjær p.g.a.. This feature documentary about the outgoing German chancellor Angela Merkel is directed by Eva Weber.

Elephant Mother, a documentary co-production between the UK and Canada. Bungalow Town Productions is the majority co-producer with Canadian Inigo Films.

Stolen, a co-production between the UK and South Africa. The feature film is co-produced by the UK producer Shantelle Rochester of Ida Rose with South African Uzanenkosi Mahlungu of Ants Multimedia. Michael Landes and Marsha Thomason are attached for the lead roles and it will be directed by Sheridan De Myers. The film is in receipt of funding from the South African fund Kwazulu Natal Film Commission.

Bring them Down, a co-production between the UK, Belgium and Ireland. The feature film is co-produced by Stray Bear Productions, Frakas and Tailored and will be directed by Chris Andrews. MUBI, Screen Ireland and BAI (Broadcasting Authority Ireland) are all contributing to the finance of the film.

