UK gilts head for biggest daily jump in nearly 4 months

LONDON (Reuters) - British short-dated government bonds surged on Monday, tracking a rally in similar U.S. and German debt, as investors sought safe assets following a ramping-up of sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Both two-year and five-year gilt yields fell more than 12 basis points, on course for their biggest daily falls since Nov. 4 when the Bank of England wrong-footed investors by not raising interest rates.

Two-year gilt yields fell to their lowest since Feb. 3 at 1.064% and five-year yields were their lowest since Jan. 31 at 1.072%.

Financial markets were still fully pricing in the BoE raising Bank Rate to 0.75% next month from 0.5%, followed by another increase to 1% at its May meeting.

