UK gave airlines 4.4m free pollution permits in 2021, study finds

Damien Gayle
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Richard Higgins/Alamy</span>
Photograph: Richard Higgins/Alamy

The UK government gave airlines nearly a quarter of a billion pounds in free pollution permits in a single year, enough for the entire industry to dodge a carbon emissions cap and trade scheme entirely, according to new research.

In 2021, the UK Emissions Trading Scheme (UK ETS), which charges polluters per tonne of carbon emitted, handed airlines 4.4m free allowances, but the industry only surrendered 3.4m back. In effect, UK taxpayers covered the entire cost of aviation industry emissions, plus some to spare.

At an average price per allowance of £55.59 in 2021, according to the analysis by the clean transport campaign group Transport & Environment, it amounted to a hidden subsidy of about £242m. “This meant that – in direct contradiction of the polluter-pays principle – the industry as a whole simply did not have to pay for any of the carbon emissions they released,” said T&E in a briefing.

Related: Eco-airship contract to launch 1,800 jobs in South Yorkshire

The government’s generosity meant not only could the aviation industry pollute for free, but airlines were also left with 0.9m excess permits they could either keep or sell on. T&E found airlines could have made a potential £72m if they had sold their spare permits for £79.20 each at the top of the market last year.

EasyJet was the biggest beneficiary of the scheme, T&E’s research found, with permits worth a potential £40m left over at the end of 2021. It was followed by British Airways with £23.5m worth of permits, Tui with £19.4m, RyanAir with £9.7m and Lufthansa with £5.5m.

Commercial confidentiality means taxpayers may never know whether airlines decided to save their spare permits to subsidise future pollution, or sell them for a quick cash boost.Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Matt Finch, the UK director at T&E, who carried out the research, said the drop in demand for passenger flights due to Covid had meant it was almost inevitable airlines would end up with more free permits than they could use.

Under the rules of the UK ETS, which covers a range of polluting industries, airlines must surrender one permit per tonne of carbon emitted by flights departing from the UK to other UK destinations, the European Economic Area and Gibraltar.

At the beginning of each year, industries are awarded a number of free permits – or allowances – to mitigate “carbon leakage”, where polluting companies may choose to avoid charges by relocating to jurisdictions with laxer emissions rules.

But, said Finch, airlines generally do not have this option, since they have to pick up passengers from the country they are travelling from. In theory, airlines could avoid paying some ETS allowances by changing their routes, but T&E pointed to studies that showed carbon leakage in aviation is all but nonexistent.

In any case, T&E pointed out, most carbon emissions from UK aviation come from long-haul flights that are not covered by UK ETS, with only 14% of British Airways emissions covered by the scheme in 2019.

T&E’s analysis comes as the government is considering what the next stage of the UK ETS will look like. Finch said: “The UK government has a golden opportunity to fix the problems of the carbon market for aviation, and apply the polluter-pays principle.

“Free pollution allowances in aviation never made sense, nor did limiting the scheme to just one continent. If the government wants to be seen as a climate leader, ending free allowances and applying the scheme to all departing flights is the only option.”

Responding to the analysis, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: “We reject this characterisation. The aviation sector received more free allocations last year only as a result of the unprecedented impacts of Covid-19 on air travel, an extraordinarily rare occurrence.”

Sustainable Aviation, an industry group, called T&E’s research “misleading” and insisted the UK aviation industry was “100% committed to a net zero future”.

“The benchmark for free allocation under ETS does not change year on year, and during the pandemic there was significantly less flying,” Matt Gorman, the group’s chair, said. “This meant free allowances were more likely to cover the lower emissions generated, at a time when the aviation industry was losing billions of pounds in revenues.”

EasyJet said it did not sell its leftover ETS allowances from 2021. The airline echoed Transport & Environment’s call for reform of the system.

A spokesperson for easyJet said: “The amounts distributed to airlines by the government are set by law according to 2010 market share. We recognise the distribution of allowances would benefit from being updated to reflect the current market.

“At the same time, we think it is important that the UK ETS is applied equally to all flights leaving the UK, in order to decarbonise our sector. According to government figures, 73% of emissions from UK departing flights are not currently included in the scheme. Including all UK departing flights would be much better for the environment.”

Tui declined to comment. BA, RyanAir and Lufthansa did not respond to requests for comment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Brown and Blake should battle for sprint gold at Canadian championships

    LANGLEY, B.C. — In between the photos of Jerome Blake standing on the medal podium or sprinting down the track, there are fashion photos of him posing in a sheepskin coat on a deserted road, or a button up shirt between sand dunes. The Canadian sprinter, who's also a model, is as comfortable in a designer suit as a track and field singlet. "Fashion is kind of a thing for me, it's one thing I really love apart from sports, so I put a lot of effort into it, it's one thing I really try to implement

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • Hernandez and Gurriel help Blue Jays rally past Yankees 10-9; Toronto avoids sweep

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez pounded his chest as he rounded the bases at Rogers Centre, celebrating his go-ahead three-run home run. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., whose grand slam had brought Toronto to within a run, cheered him on from the top step of the Blue Jays dugout. Their big bats were the difference on Sunday as the Blue Jays rallied past the New York Yankees 10-9 on Sunday in a statement victory for Toronto. The win snapped New York's nine-game streak and helped the Blue Jays avoid a three-game

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Federal government freezes Hockey Canada funding over handling of assault allegations

    The federal government has put Hockey Canada on notice. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent out-of-court settlement. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by MPs earlier this week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. "We were all expecting answers to all th

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • Calgary's QB Bo Levi Mitchell listed as questionable ahead of game against Edmonton

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders listed quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell as questionable for Saturday's game against the Edmonton Elks in the team's injury report Thursday. Mitchell took limited reps in Thursday's practice at McMahon Stadium. The 32-year-old Texan had a foot injury, the team indicated in its daily injury report. "He said he was a little sore, but other than that, I don't have anything to report," Stampeder head coach Dave Dickenson said following practice. "Hopefully everything's go

  • Canada's Masse finishes 1st in 100m backstroke semis to advance to final at worlds

    Canada's Kylie Masse advanced to the 100-metre backstroke final with a victory in her semifinal heat on Sunday at the FINA world aquatics championships in Budapest, Hungary. The LaSalle, Ont., native touched the wall with a time of 58.57 seconds. Masse, 26, edged out Medi Eira Harris (59.61) of Great Britain, China's Wan Letian (59.63) and France's Emma Terebo (1:00.06) who also qualified for the final. "I'm happy, it shows that my speed is there which is really nice. It didn't feel like I was t

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Avalanche winning on and off the ice

    The Colorado Avalanche are clearly a model a franchise — and the on-ice product is just the beginning of it.

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Zach Bogosian: Lightning driven by urgency, not panic

    Zach Bogosian said that the Tampa Bay Lightning didn't panic after the blowout Game 2 loss to Colorado and that a sense of urgency drove them to a dominant win at home in Game 3.&nbsp;

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing

  • Overwatch 2 is finally coming this October

    Here are all the updates about the most famous game from Blizzard: Overwatch 2.

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.