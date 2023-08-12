UK funding to fix potholes has halved since 2006

Rishi Sunak (second from right) examines a pothole during a visit to Darlington, County Durham - Stefan Rousseau/PA

The UK’s funding to fix potholes has halved in just over a decade, placing it near the bottom of the international league table for roads maintenance.

Analysis by the Local Government Association (LGA) found that of 13 other similarly developed nations, the amount spent by the UK on local road repairs had reduced by more than nearly all other nations on the list.

The body that represents all councils in England and Wales analysed data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) which assessed local roads maintenance spend each year for 38 developed nations.

The latest figures show that the amount the country spends on local roads maintenance has decreased by 51 per cent since 2006 - from £4 billion to just £2 billion in 2019, the last year comparable data was available.

When compared against 13 equivalent “high-income countries” by the LGA, the UK placed above only Ireland.

The latest figures come as the number of potholes on UK roads continues to grow, with the Asphalt Industry Alliance estimating that it would cost £14 billion to fix every pothole in the UK, up from £9 billion in 2012.

The LGA’s analysis showed that only Ireland had seen a bigger fall than the UK at 43 per cent, while Italy had also seen a 51 per cent drop.

The UK’s decrease in spend is in stark contrast to countries like Japan, the US, Korea and New Zealand, which have seen spending rise by more than 50 per cent over the same 13-year period.

New Zealand saw the biggest increase with spending rising by 78 per cent, from £493 million in 2006 to £875 million in 2019.

The revelations come as the LGA published its latest residents satisfaction polling, which found that just one in three residents were satisfied with the state of the roads - the lowest level since the survey began in 2012.

Shaun Davies, chair of the LGA, said that the UK had fallen from the top to almost the bottom in what was spent on potholes.

He said: “Decades of reductions in funding from central government to local road repair budgets has left councils facing the biggest ever annual pothole repair backlog.”

The Asphalt Industry Alliance’s annual pothole survey earlier this year found that one in five local roads could be undriveable in the next five years unless billions were pumped into fixing the pothole crisis.

It also found that the number of potholes filled in the past 12 months was only 1.4 million, down from 1.7 million filled in 2021/22.

The pothole pandemic is also impacting drivers’ vehicles, with the RAC reporting that the number of pothole-related call-outs between April and June was the highest they had seen for five years.

Last month Rishi Sunak said he was “on the side of the motorists” after announcing he would be carrying out a nationwide review of lower traffic neighbourhoods.

However, some motoring groups have suggested putting more money towards fixing the pothole crisis could be the best policy the government could bring in to help drivers.

Responding to his comments at the time, Simon Williams, the head of policy at RAC, said: “If the Prime Minister is truly on the side of motorists we would like to see him commit to ensuring the country’s local roads are finally brought back up to a fit-for-purpose state.”

Commenting on the analysis on Friday, Mr Davies said: “In order to support motorists, the Government should take this opportunity to work with councils to develop a long-term, fully funded programme to catch up with the backlog.”

Edmund King, the president of the AA, said: “It is clear that a majority of councillors place road maintenance as a higher priority, if not the top one, over other uses of transport funds.

“The state of the roads is a vote winner or loser in local elections.”

The Telegraph has contacted the Department for Transport.