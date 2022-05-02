How the UK Fractional CFO Market is Growing New Resource by FD Capital Recruitment

FD Capital Recruitment

London, UK , May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FD Capital, the leading boutique financial recruitment agency, records a rise in demand for fractional CFOs in industries throughout the UK. Its growth remains focused on private equity-backed industries. This rise also reflects the evolving role and importance of a CFO for start-ups and SMEs.

A fractional CFO is a financial professional hired for a specific project or purpose. Unlike their full-time counterparts, a fractional CFO is most often associated with small companies or those seeking sustainable growth.

In recent years, the role of CFO within the UK has radically changed. It’s no longer gathering data or presenting charts and graphs at weekly meetings. A CFO is a key part of the leadership team as an advisor to the CEO.

One reason for the rise in popularity of fractional CFOs is the shift to flexible and remote working. Both financial professionals and businesses are taking advantage of the ‘digital nomad’ culture.

The rapid growth of the fractional CFO market in the UK is largely due to its cost-effectiveness. It’s a way of allowing start-ups and SMEs to benefit from the experience of a senior financial professional without the financial burden of a full-time leadership position.

After navigating through the pandemic and the fallout of Brexit, companies are turning to fractional CFOs to help evolve their strategy. A fractional CFO can oversee everything from short-term planning to overhauling financial systems and managing growth.

Fractional CFOs are hired with a specific task in mind. They’re an investment in

a business, whether overseeing an audit or leading on a fundraising goal. Fractional CFOs are hired on a short-term basis for a project that will leave a lasting impact on the business.

As financial professionals seek freelancing opportunities in the face of the ‘great resignation’, they’re driving the growth of the fractional CFO market. By becoming a fractional CFO, senior financial professionals can share their knowledge with start-ups and SMEs as they transition from PLCs and Fortune 500 companies.

One of the most popular reasons for fractional CFOs being hired is to oversee fundraising strategy. It may be their sole project to prepare the company for applying for VC and private equity funding or opening doors by sharing their network.

The growth of the UK’s fractional CFO market is a sign of how the financial industry is evolving post-pandemic for both companies and senior professionals.

Adrian Lawrence, Director of FD Capital, said. “since the start of 2022, we have seen strong and consistent growth in the fractional CFO space – particularly within the PE-backed technology space”.

About FD Capital: FD Capital is a boutique financial recruitment agency based in London. It connects start-ups and businesses with senior financial professionals with experience working with PLCs, venture capitalists, and fundraising. FD Capital recruits financial professionals at all levels with a tailored approach for each client, including for CFOs and Financial Directors.

