UK Has The Fourth Highest Rise In Covid Cases In The World

The UK is now ranked fourth worst in the world for the rise in Covid cases, a World Health Organisation doctor has said.

Dr Margaret Harris said Britain had also overtaken France to become the European nation worst-hit by the second wave.

The UK follows India, the US and Brazil in the grim list of countries who are seeing lab-confirmed case climb.

Harris told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme: “You are certainly not on your own.

“We are seeing very, very large outbreaks around the world – only last week India led the number of new cases, 504,000, followed by the US with 327,000 and then Brazil.

“But the United Kingdom is number four and what we are seeing is that, in Europe particularly, in more and more countries we’re seeing a bigger change in the number of cases.”

Asked how the UK compared to other European nations, Harris confirmed that the UK was slightly ahead of France.

She said: “The UK recorded 110,827 to us last week and France reported 110,065 – you’re essentially on parity with France at the moment.

“Russia also recorded a large number, as did Spain but we’re seeing upticks in many countries across Europe, particularly as I said in France and Spain but also we’ve seen changes in Italy and more of the eastern European countries.”

It comes as fresh lockdown measures are set to be imposed in England.

Prime minister Boris Johnson is due to give a statement to the Commons and hold a press conference on Monday, when he is expected to say different parts of the country will be split up into “medium”, “high” or “very high” local coronavirus alert areas.

Liverpool and Greater Manchester are set for some of the tightest restrictions, as the number of hospitalisations are high and there are fears for the NHS.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson also confirmed on Monday that GCSEs and A-Level exams will be delayed next year by three weeks, as he admitted students will need more time to prepare.

...Continue reading on HuffPost