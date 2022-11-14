UK to be first G7 nation to fall into recession and last to get out - economists

Rishi Sunak was warned on Monday that Britain risks being the first G7 wealthy nation to slip into recession and the last one out of it.

Economists predicted that the UK’s economy was in such a dire state after the Ukraine war blow, the Covid pandemic, Brexit and Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-budget that it would be a “laggard” compared to the US, Germany, France, Canada, Japan and Italy, the other six G7 members.

