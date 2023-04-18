UK first as electric bike proficiency scheme launches in London

DJ and Swapfiets brand ambassador Woody Cook takes part in an electric bike training session (Swapfiets)

The UK’s first ‘e-cycling proficiency course’ is launching in London - as research shows the majority of Brits feel uncomfortable biking in city centres.

Despite the surging use of electric bikes in the capital- such as through the popular pay-as-you-ride scheme Lime scheme - a national survey found 67 per cent do not feel confident cycling in cities.

A free one-day course by Netherlands-based bike subscription firm Swapfiets, thought to be the nation’s first e-cycling proficiency scheme, will now teach Londoners how to safely use the vehicles in busy areas.

Swapfiets likens the programme to the national CBT course motorcyclists must undergo to become road legal.

Run by cycling safety professionals, it will offer different classes for beginner, intermediate, and advanced riders.

Londoners will learn basic road safety such as signalling and emergency stopping in a closed-off area, before putting their skills to the test on quiet, then busy streets.

Beginner classses accommodate even those who have not cycled since childhood, while advanced courses include how to cycle on multi-lane roads, pass queuing traffic, and navigate roundabouts, junctions and traffic lights.

Swapfiets surveyed 2,000 people in the UK, and found while one-third want to cycle more, 67 per cent do not feel comfortable doing so in city centres, fearing being hit by cars, encountering road rage, and getting lost.

Swapfiets co-founder Richard Burger said: “Riding in any major city can often feel daunting due to busy roads, buses, and complex road layouts. By preparing our cyclists with the skills necessary to navigate the city, we hope to give people the power to own the city with confidence.”

The E-Cycling Proficiency Course is being trialled in Shoreditch next Saturday (April 29) from 11am to 3pm.

For more information and to sign up, click here.