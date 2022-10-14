UK finance minister Hunt to set out govt's fiscal plan on Oct. 31

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - New British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will set out the government's medium-term fiscal plan on Oct. 31, the Treasury said in a statement on Friday, sticking to the date his predecessor had announced.

The Treasury said Hunt, who was appointed on Friday after his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng was fired by Prime Minister Liz Truss, would set out how the government would get debt falling as a percentage of GDP over the medium term. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alistair Smout)