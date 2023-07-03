UK festivals, TV shows and tours: how to have a fun-packed summer for free

Volunteer at a festival

If Glastonbury has got you in the mood it is not too late to volunteer at a festival as organisers often rely on workers willing to put in a shift behind the bar or pick up litter in exchange for a free ticket. (You might be expected to pay a refundable deposit to ensure you do some work before disappearing off to enjoy the festival.)

Lynn Beattie, the founder of the Mrs Mummypenny personal finance blog, says: “I’ve volunteered at Standon Calling festival for three years running. I do six-hour shifts every day at the camping concierge desk in exchange for free festival tickets and staff catering.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

A good starting point is to register with recruitment companies that provide staff for events and festivals, as well as organisations such as WaterAid, CND and Oxfam, which might need helpers.

DC Site Services has opportunities for paid and volunteer work over the summer, including at Leeds festival. Seed Staff, another recruitment firm, is looking for volunteers, including at this month’s Wireless events in London and Birmingham. Festaff offers volunteering jobs at masses of events, including Stormzy’s gig at London’s All Points East.

WaterAid volunteers provide festivalgoers with free water at the Glastonbury festival in 2022. Photograph: Jon Rowley/EPA

Make use of social media

Search for free activities via the events menu on platforms such as Facebook. There are dozens of categories to choose from, ranging from music and sport to craft and gardening. For example, if you are keen on sport and live in the north-east, you’ll come across the National Trust’s Souter Lighthouse, in Whitburn, near Sunderland, which is holding family activities throughout the summer.

Follow your local area’s official Facebook page, too. You can also try searching hashtags on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok dedicated to your home city or town.

Hugo Campbell, the co-founder of the event marketplace Togather.com, says hashtags, such as “#freeliverpoolevent” share information about events in the area. “You can also interact with people on social media to get recommendations and inside tips.”

Have you considered a street food festival? Photograph: I Wei Huang/Shutterstock

During the summer, many towns and cities organise outdoor music festivals or concerts in parks and public spaces. There are major ones taking place across the country, including in Birmingham, Plymouth and Glasgow.

If you’re a foodie, Street Food Warehouse runs festivals across Wales and southern England from April to September. Dozens of street food traders offer a range of dishes and there’s often live music, too. For example, the Aberystwyth street food festival runs from 18-20 August. Entry is free but you must get a ticket online.

Sites such as Eventbrite allow you to filter events by area so you can search for stuff going on near you, from outdoor yoga to painting classes. For example, Hounslow council in London is running a Summer of Culture that includes free outdoor film screenings.

Join the audience (for free)

If you’re a fan of a particular TV or radio show, you may be able to bag a free seat in the audience. Join the mailing list for BBC shows and sign up to their Twitter and Instagram feeds so you are in the know if free tickets come up.

Also register on the Applause Store website for the chance to secure free tickets to popular shows across all channels, including blockbusters such as Britain’s Got Talent. Check out the current shows section on the Standing Room Only website or search for free comedy show tickets on the Chortle site.

Story continues

If you’re a fan of standup, it’s easy to find free open-mic nights in local pubs and venues that don’t charge for entry. Try the Laughienda in Manchester, for example, which combines shows from novices with popular up-and-coming comedians.

Stay local

Head to your local community centre or library to check for notices about free summer events. You could find anything from workshops to film screenings and concerts are taking place, and are open to the public at little or no cost.

Abigail Yearley, the personal finance spokesperson at the money-saving website TopCashback, says by visiting community spaces, you can “tap into your neighbourhood’s social scene. Local libraries often offer everything from arts and crafts to taster dance sessions, and there are usually plenty during the summer holidays.”

If you live somewhere with a university or college, check their event calendars. Many will host free events and activities throughout the summer, ranging from film screenings and mini festivals to comedy nights.

Check out walking and hiking trails in your area. Photograph: A Room With Views/Alamy

Think about other online communities you could join that might run free events. For example, Restless.co.uk, which bills itself as a “digital community” for the over-50s, runs sessions on a wide range of topics including food and drink, art, fitness and travel.

Walking tours and hikes

Take advantage of the warm summer weather by exploring local parks, hiking trails and beaches. Picnics, birdwatching and outdoor yoga are free activities that allow you to enjoy nature while reaping the benefits of fresh air and physical exercise.

Try Meetup, which is a platform that connects people with similar interests. You’ll find hundreds of free hikes, and other events, around the country. Free Tours by Foot runs walks all year round in 13 cities in the UK and Ireland. In London, for example, you can choose from tours on Jack the Ripper, graffiti and street art, or Royal Westminster.

Or head to the White Cliffs walking festival in Kent, which runs from 17-23 July, where you can try up to three free walks, with routes to suit different interests and abilities.