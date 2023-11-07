UK festivals 2024: Music events and line-ups this summer, from Creamfields to Reading and Leeds

Lost Village emerged as one of highlights of the festival season (Lost Village)

Though balmy summer days spent watching bands in a muddy field might feel like a distant memory right now, looking ahead to next year's festival season feels like a top-notch way to stave off the cold.

Even as Christmas lights begin to appear on London lampposts, line-ups are starting to trickle in from major UK festivals, and - following a surprise postponement at the last minute - Glastonbury ticket sales are quickly approaching. In other words, a good time to start thinking about where the warmer days of 2024 will take you.

The UK has plenty of choice when it comes to festivals, with every type of music fan catered to across the country — whether you're a hardcore rocker or raver, or someone who fancies something more tranquil.

The choices are almost endless. Stuck for when to begin? Never fear, we've created a comprehensive guide to all of the top UK festivals on offer, regularly updated with artists and ticket prices to assist your eager hunt for next year's plans.

Here's our big guide to UK festivals in 2024:

Country 2 Country

Country 2 Country (C2C) has become one of the showpiece events in the ever-growing list of UK country music festivals. The three-dayer brings some of the genre’s biggest names to the capital. Yee-haw!

When? March 8-10

Where? The O2, London

Who’s on the line-up? Kane Brown, Brad Paisley, Old Dominion and many more acts announced.

Tickets: from £90, c2c-countrytocountry.com

Terminal V

One of Scotland’s biggest dance music festivals, Terminal V is a huge celebration of all things house and techno, hosted in picturesque Edinburgh and boasting big DJ talents across its line-up every year.

When? April 13-14

Where? The Royal Highland Centre + Showground, Edinburgh

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: from £TBA, terminalv.co.uk/festival

The Great Escape

The Great Escape is a huge spectacle of new and rising artists, taking place annually in Brighton. It's the perfect festival for revellers eagerly looking for the next big music acts.

When? May 15-18

Where? Brighton Beach, Brighton and Hove

Who’s on the line-up? BabyMorocco, Cardinals, Darren Kiely, Eaves Wilder, Gia Ford, LVRA, No Windows, and Picture Parlour are among the first fifty acts that have been announced so far.

Tickets: from £100 (full festival ticket), greatescapefestival.com

Bearded Theory

Bearded Theory is a family-friendly festival hosted on the sprawling 250-acre Catton Park estate. Ringing in the 15th anniversary celebrations in 2024, the Derbyshire four-dayer is set to feature a line-up to scream and shout about.

When? May 23-26

Where? Catton Hall, Walton-on-Trent

Who’s on the line-up? Jane’s Addiction, Amyl and the Sniffers, Future Islands, Sleaford Mods, Orbital and many more to be announced.

Tickets: from £220, beardedtheory.co.uk

Forbidden Forest

Forbidden Forest is one for dance music fans who love to bask in the glory of nature - essentially a three-day rave in the forest. What could go wrong? The festival has grown in popularity, and the top talent on the line-up justifies the hype.

When? May 31 - June 2

Where? Belvoir Castle, Leicestershire

Who’s on the line-up? Andy C, Dennis Cruz, East End Dubs, Eats Everything, Gorgon City, Hybrid Minds, Max Dean, Seth Troxler, Shy FX, Wilkinson and many more to be announced.

Tickets: from £75 (day tickets), £160 (weekend camping), forbidden-forest.co.uk

Parklife

Manchester staple Parklife takes over Heaton Park for a weekend of genre-spanning music, regularly featuring big names on its bill, which includes pop, hip-hop and dance music acts.

When? June 8-9

Where? Heaton Park, Manchester

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: £TBA, parklife.uk.com

Download

The annual rock festival returns to Donnington Park after putting on a spectacular show in 2023, which was headlined by Metallica, Bring me the Horizon and Slipknot.

When? June 14-16

Where? Donington Park, Leicestershire

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: from £275 (weekend camping), downloadfestival.co.uk

Gottwood

Taking place in a magical North Wales forest, Gottwood is a mystical celebration of underground electronic music. Taking place over four days, the boutique festival has plenty of acts to offer, with breathtaking views and stages.

When? June 13-16

Where? Carreglwyd Estate, Anglesey

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: £TBA, gottwood.co.uk

Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight Festival draws in over 50,000 punters each year for an island-bound weekend of music and escapades. All aboard the ferry!

When? June 20-23

Where? Seaclose Park, Isle of Wight

Who’s on the line-up? The Prodigy, Pet Shop Boys, Green Day, The Streets, Keane, Blossoms, Zara Laarson, Scouting for Girls, Nothing But Thieves and many more announced.

Tickets: from £270 (weekend), isleofwightfestival.com

Glastonbury

The end of June marks the biggest festival of them all - Glastonbury returns to Worthy Farm, for five days of practically everything you could ask for. Headliners always make a splash, but don't tie yourself to the Pyramid. There's something weird and wonderful happening in every corner of this ridiculously jam-packed festival. From brass bands covering heavy metal classics on a village fete style bandstand, to your two favourite DJs popping up for a surprise b2b in the tiniest of tents, there's something for everyone. Get ready for a big slog on ticket day, though.

When? June 26-30

Where? Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: from £360, https://www.glastonburyfestivals.co.uk/

Junction 2

This two-day extravaganza, run by dance promoters LWE, finally returned to its spiritual home of Boston Manor Park in 2023, following issues with strikes and COVID, which led to the cancellation of earlier editions. After a successful comeback year, dance music fans can get ready for a boogie under the viaduct once more.

When? July (dates TBA)

Where? Boston Manor Park, London

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: £TBA, junction2.london

Secret Garden Party

Perhaps the festival season’s worst kept secret, Secret Garden Party has kept revellers entranced with its left field line-ups, combined with out-of-this-world stage productions, and of course, copious amounts of glitter. Now a festival circuit highlight, its loyal base is ready to go again in 2024. Don’t tell anyone though, obviously.

When? July (dates TBA)

Where? Abbots Ripon, Cambridgeshire

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: £TBA, secretgardenparty.com

Tramlines

Sheffield’s biggest city-based music festival is always a popular one, thanks both to its stacked line-ups and decent value tickets.

When? July 26-28

Where? Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: from £90, tramlines.org.uk

WOMAD

This festival prides itself on an international line-up, with previous editions featuring the likes of Abel Selacoe, Bombay Bicycle Club, Femi Kuti and the Positive Force and Mariza.

When? July 25-28

Where? Charlton Park, Wiltshire

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: £TBA, womad.co.uk

Kendal Calling

This Lake District favourite returns with what’s expected to be its typical mix of crowd-pleasing headliners.

When? August 1-4

Where? Lowther Deer Park, Lake District

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: from £179 (weekend camping), kendalcalling.co.uk

In The Park

In The Park returns to Liverpool for a three-day extravaganza, taking over the city's picturesque Sefton Park. Hometown hero Jamie Webster is topping the bill for what will be a memorable Merseyside weekender.

When? July 12-14

Where? Sefton Park, Liverpool

Who’s on the line-up? Jamie Webster, Cream Classical

Tickets: from £49.50, visitliverpool.com/event/in-the-park-festival

51st Festival

A one day festival celebrating the best in dance music, from from classic acts and emerging artists

When? August 3

Where? Copthall Playing Fields, London

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: from £34, 51stfestival.com

Boardmasters

Beginning its days as a UK surfers competition, this Newquay-based five-day beach bash has become one of the hottest tickets of the festival season.

When? August 7-11

Where? Newquay, Cornwall

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: £TBA, boardmasters.com

Boomtown

With mega stage productions accompanying the thumping sounds of drum and bass and techno pumped out at this five-day extravaganza, this has to be one of the most surreal festivals in the calendar. Be sure to snap tickets up soon.

When? August 7-11

Where? Winchester, Hampshire

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: from £310, boomtownfair.co.uk

Houghton Festival

Crafted by London-based DJ Craig Richards, Houghton is a festival like no other, with its stunning stage designs and light displays offering a big draw for dance music fans. Past line-ups have been packed with the most exciting DJs on the scene.

When? August (dates TBA)

Where? Houghton Hall, Norfolk

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: £TBA, houghtonfestival.co.uk

We Out Here

We Out Here is broadcaster Gilles Peterson’s award-winning weekender, which is perhaps why the festival’s music is always on point. With a packed roster of live music acts as well as club DJs, plus a programme of family friendly and wellness activities, the 2024 edition is set to continue its winning ways, following its recent move to Dorset.

When? August 15-18

Where? Wimborne St Giles, Dorset

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: from £199, weoutherefestival.com

Green Man

Green Man is one of the festival season’s top picks, spanning multiple genres, with a programme that covers everything from comedy to science. 2024’s edition sold out in what appears to be record time even before the line-up is announced, but keep an eye on the official resale site Fanticks just in case.

When? August 15-18

Where? Crickhowell, South Wales

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: Sold out, but keep an eye on resales, greenman.net

All Points East

Spreading across two weekends, All Points East takes over Victoria Park in east London for another year. Previous editions have showcased some of the biggest names in music across multiple genres.

When? August (dates TBA)

Where? Victoria Park, London

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: £TBA, allpointseastfestival.com

Lost Village

This deep woodland expedition is one of the weird and wonderful gems of the festival season, combining breathtaking stage design and unmissable acts to take its villagers on a four-day journey into the unknown.

When? August 22-25

Where? Norton Disney, Lincolnshire

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: £TBA, lostvillagefestival.com

Creamfields North

Always one of the biggest dance music festivals on the calendar, Creamfields is a sure-fire gathering of some of the best-known DJs on the world circuit - keep an eye out for news on this year's line-up.

When? August 22-25

Where? Daresbury, Cheshire

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: £TBA, creamfields.com

We Are FSTVL

This London dance festival dependably pulls in a huge line-up of global DJs, and its 10th birthday celebrations are sure to be no exception.

When? May 24-26

Where? Upminster, London

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: £TBA, wearefstvl.com

Reading and Leeds

A rite of passage for British festival-goers, these two festivals - which take place over the same weekend, and share a line-up - often feel like a sort of Spring Break style event for hedonistic school-leavers, and are always among the biggest on the UK calendar.

When? August 21-25

Where? Bramham Park, Wetherby (Leeds Festival), Little John’s Farm, Reading (Reading Festival)

Who’s on the line-up?TBA

Tickets: from £292 (weekend camping), readingandleedsfestival.com

Manchester Pride Festival

Manchester Pride Festival brings a “party as protest” ethos, and in the past, huge names names in music have flocked to the city for the weekend. Even with the star power they attract (yes, Ariana Grande headlined!), the core message of equality is never lost.

When? August 23-26

Where? Canal Street, Manchester

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: from £41, manchesterpride.com

Victorious

Down on the south coast, this Portsmouth festival consistently draws in some big names, covering rock, Britpop, indie rock, and more.

When? August 23-25

Where? Southsea, Portsmouth

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: from £65 (day tickets), £180 (weekend camping), victoriousfestival.co.uk

Eastern Electrics

This dance music festival moved up to Lee Valley Showground for its 2022 edition, bringing some floor-filling DJs with it.

When? August 24

Where? Lee Valley Showground, London

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: £TBA, easternelectrics.com

Maiden Voyage

A relatively new arrival on the London scene, Maiden Voyage is run by the same people who helm the Jazz Cafe in Camden. The venue’s focused eclecticism is matched on the festival’s line-up.

When? September 14

Where? London (site TBC)

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: £TBA, maiden-voyage.co.uk

Forwards Festival

This inner city music festival, which debuted last year, boasts three stages and some major international acts. As well as its music performances, Forwards hosts a discussion space, titled The Information, where creatives, writers and thinkers come together to speak about difficult issues such as food poverty and the black experience.

When? September (dates TBA)

Where? Bristol (site TBC)

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: £TBA,forwardsbristol.co.uk

End of the Road

Another multi-disciplinary delight spanning the spectrum of music, comedy, literature, film and beyond, you can expect an exciting, discerning line-up from this one.

When? August 29 to September 1

Where? Larmer Tree Gardens, Salisbury

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: from £227 (weekend camping), endoftheroadfestival.com

Reminisce Festival

This feel good nostalgia-fest, located near Liverpool, usually comes with a fun line up of artists: last year, they hosted Vengaboys, Love Inc, and Boyzone and Westlife supergroup Boyzlife.

When? September 7

Where? Sherdley Park, St. Helens

Who’s on the line-up? TBA

Tickets: from £90, reminiscefestival.com