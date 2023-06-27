UK festivals 2023: Music events and line-ups confirmed for the summer, from Wireless to Reading and Leeds

Wide Awake was one of the first festivals to confirm names for its 2023 line-up (Luke Dyson)

With the nights getting lighter and the clocks going forward, its safe to say spring is finally upon us, and the best music festivals have already locked in their dates.

Not all artists have been announced for line-ups so far, but more are sure to follow in the coming weeks and months. We’ll keep this guide updated as they arrive.

For now though, take a look at the festivals confirmed for 2023, many of which already have their tickets on sale. A good number of festivals are also offering early bird tickets at a discount, so buy early if you can.

Download

Kiss performing at Download festival in 2015 (PA Archive)

The UK’s biggest festival for all things head-banging will return to the fields of Donington Park for its 20th anniversary.

Where? Donington Park, Derby

When? June 8-11

Who’s on the line-up?

Headliners: Thursday: Metallica, Friday: Bring Me The Horizon, Saturday: Metallica and Sunday: Slipknot.

Plus as many as 60 artists have now been announced, though which day they will play is still to be confirmed. These artists include: Evanescence, Parkway Drive, Disturbed, Pendulum, Asking Alexandria, Beauty School Dropout, Behemoth, Nova Twins and Set It Off.

Tickets: from £310, general tickets will go on sale online at 10am on November 10, downloadfestival.co.uk

Cambridge Club

(Cambridge Club)

Make sure you bring along your dancing shoes to this festival, which gathers big names from across disco, soul, pop, funk and beyond.

Where? Childerley Orchard, Cambridge

When? June 9-11

Who’s on the line-up? Grace Jones, Lionel Richie, Kool & The Gang headlining, plus Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Billie Ocean, Lemar, Ed Byrne and many more

Tickets: Adult day tickets from £56.25, teens (13-17 year olds) from £30.95, junior (5-12 year olds) from £14.10, thecambridgeclub.co

Kite

A new festival that made its inaugural appearance in 2022, it aims to be a blend of “music and ideas”, with musicians, comedians, artists, writers, activists and thinkers.

Where? Kirtlington Park, Oxfordshire

When? June 9-11

Who’s on the line-up? Hot Chip, Suede, Pretenders, Candi Staton, Ezra Collective, Django Django, Sofia Kourtesis, Prima Queen and many more acts to be announced.

Tickets: from £154, kitefestival.co.uk

Parklife

(Parklife / Anthony Mooney)

Manchester’s biggest festival is firmly one of the UK’s most prominent music events, too, with a starry line-up largely geared towards rap and pop, but with a fair bit of variation.

Where? Heaton Park, Manchester

When? June 10-11

Who’s on the line-up? Headliners: The 1975, Aitch, The Prodigy, Little Simz, Fred again.., Wu-Tang Clan and Nas: NY State Of Mind

Plus huge acts including NxWorries (Anderson Paak. & Knxwledge), Skrillex, Becky Hill, Raye, Peggy Gou, Michael Bibi b2b Jamie Jones, Rudimental (Live), Self Esteem, Chase & Status (DJ), Confidence Man, FLO, Carl Cox,, Jon Hopkins, Nia Archives, Andy C, Annie Mac, Eliza Rose, LF System, Honey Dijon, Knucks, Shygirl, Mall Grab, DJ EZ, The Blessed Madonna, Charlotte De Witte, Mimi Webb, Meekz, Hybrid Minds, and many more acts announced on the line-up.

Tickets: Weekendfrom £145.50, parklife.uk.com

Isle of Wight

Robbie Williams, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Pulp will headline the Isle of Wight Festival next year (David Jensen/PA) (PA Archive)

Always among the first major festivals of the season, with a line-up of chart-toppers and legacy favourites.

Where? Newport, Isle of Wight

When? June 15-18

Who’s playing? Friday Main Stage: Pulp, The Courteeners, OneRepublic, Sugababes, Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Saturday Main Stage: George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers, N-Dubz, Anne-Marie, Sam Ryder, Gabrielle, Scouting for Girls

Sunday Main Stage: Robbie Williams, Blondie, Niall Horan, James Bay, Mika, Ella Henderson

Tickets: Barclaycard day tickets from £99. weekend tickets from £225, isleofwightfestival.com

First Light Festival

This mostly free festival celebrating the summer solstice is jam-packed full of events. Expect music, comedy, spoken word and performances, a free communal feast as the sun rises, an accessible programme of talks and activities about climate change, three newly-commissioned works that have been created by schools in the area, a programme of meditation, yoga, breathwork and movement on the seashore, and a special zone for kids that will include storytelling, art and interactive activities. And that really is just the start of the First Light Festival’s jam-packed schedule.

Many of First Light Festival’s events have come together through collaborations, including with Natural History Museum, Cefas, University of East Anglia, Suffolk Wildlife Trust, and Historic England & Emergency Exit Arts.

Where? Lowestoft

When? June 17-18

Who’s playing? Music acts include DJ Paulette, DJ Luke Una, Jembaa Groove, Eliza Carthy

Tickets: Most events are free, though tickets for some individual events are from £10. Campervan pitches have now sold out, but wild beach camping is still available from £43.42, firstlightlowestoft.com

Glastonbury

Glastonbury (BBC/PA) (PA Media)

Glastonbury tickets went on sale on November 6, and as always they were snapped up with lightning speed. Those lucky enough to secure their spots can look forward to the best festival on the planet.

Where? Worthy Farm, Somerset

When? June 21-25

Who’s on the line-up? Headliners: Arctic Monkeys, Guns N Roses, Elton John

Plus huge names including Lizzo, Aitch, Alt-J, Becky Hill, Blondie, Central Cee, Carly Rae Jepsen, Fred again..,, Fatboy Slim, Lana Del Rey, Kelis, Loyle Carner, Maggie Rodgers, Maneskin, Nova Twins, Rina Sawayama, slowthai and many more artists announced.

Tickets: £335 + £5 booking fee (including a £50 deposit), pre-registration required, glastonburyfestivals.co.uk

Back 2 Festival

The UK’s favourite nostalgic festival is back again for its seventh year running, and as ever you can expect to be taken on a throwback journey to see some of the biggest artists of the past few years, with a fan-favourite line up curated for the lovers of all things Noughties.

Where? Catton Hall & Park, Walton-on-Trent

When? June 29 – July 1

Who’s on the line-up? Headliners: Example, Boyzlife, Basshunter, Blue

Plus acts including Cascada, The Hoosiers, Dodgy, Martin Kemp, 80s DJ Set, Showhawk Duo, Phats & Small, DJ Sammy, Ultrabeat, Goldie Lookin’ Chain, Gareth Gates, Livin’ Joy and many more acts announced.

Tickets: from £129.99 ontick.co.uk

Barn On The Farm

Into its 12th edition, Barn on the Farm is the perfect festival for music fans who like to spot new talent, as the festival regularly gives breakthrough artists their first headline slots. Barn On The Farm also includes familiar faces and has previously seen the likes of Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi take to the stage.

Where? Over Farm, Gloucestershire

When? June 29 - July 2

Who’s on the line-up? Staves, Dylan, Olivia Dean, The Big Moon, Nieve Ella, Wunderhorse, Stone, Rachel Chinouriri and many more acts announced.

Tickets: Day tickets from £90, weekend tickets from £190, barnonthefarm.co.uk

Love Supreme

An ode to jazz, with a healthy lot of soul, funk and more. Expect a mix of genre icons and new innovators on the line-up.

Where? Glynde Place, East Sussex

When? June 30-July 2

Who’s playing? Little Simz and Grace Jones are both headlining the festival, with Thundercat, Emeli Sandé, Gabriels and Candi Station also topping the ticket.

But that’s only the beginning, with a line-up that includes Danny Krivit, Adi Oasis, The Cavemen, Shai Maestro, Immanuel Wilkins, Yaya Bey, Marcus Miller, Yussef Dayes, Shalamar, Mulatu Astatke, Tower of Power, Greentea Peng and Courtney Pine.

Tickets: Adult standard weekend camping tickets (third tier) cost £179.30, where adult weekend no camping tickets cost £165. Standard day tickets from £69.30. lovesupremefestival.com

BST Hyde Park

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f)

Always nailed on for the big names, this concert series runs more like a series of mini day festivals, with a headline act and a whole host of support acts.

Where? Hyde Park, London

When? June 24 – July 9

Who’s playing? Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, Guns N’ Roses, BLACKPINK, Billy Joel, P!nk with special guest Gwen Stefani, Take That and Lana Del Ray, who will close the festival on Sunday July 9.

Tickets: Various prices, bst-hydepark.com

AVA

AVA has quickly become one of the standouts of the festival season, returning for its eighth edition at Belfast’s iconic Titanic Slipways. The festival showcases leading artists in the music scene as well as emerging Irish talent.

Where? Titanic Slipways, Belfast

When? July 2-3

Who’s on the line-up? Central Cee, Slowthai, Kettama, Overmono, Eliza Rose, Hector Oaks, SPFDJ, Job Jobse, KI/KI, Kojaque, Sally C and many more artists to be announced.

Tickets: Weekend tickets from £95, avafestival.com

El Dorado

(El Dorado Festival)

The music policy is broad here - everything from rap to funk to drum‘n’bass. The dates have shifted one week later than usual.

Where? Eastnor Castle Deer Park, Herefordshire

When? July 6-9

Who’s on the line-up? KC and The Sunshine Band, Sampa The Great, Folamour, Shy FX, Maverick Sabre, Vengaboys, Crazy P, Ellie Ingham, Denis Sulta, HAAI, Mall Grab, Conducta, Bondax, Dan Shake, Goldie and many more acts to be announced.

Tickets: from £245, eldoradofestival.com

Soho House Festival

World famous members club Soho House hosts its annual festival in London, with a trendy line-up packed with world renowned names over a two-day period.

Where? Gunnersbury Park, London

When? July 6-8

Who’s on the line-up? Kelis, Annie Mac, Confidence Man, Tom Grennan, Sugababes, Honey Dijon, Kojey Radical and many more.

Tickets: from £275 (for members), £325 (for Soho Friends), sohohouse.com

NASS

Originally a skate festival at heart, this four-day festival has expanded from BMX bikes to main stage lights, showcasing the biggest names in hip-hop, dance, rock and more.

Where? Bath & West Showground, Shepton Mallet

When? July 6-9

Who’s on the line-up? Chase & Status, Wu Tang Clan and Little Simz

Plus Debbie, Easy Life, Finn Foxell, Pip Millett, Shy FX and more acts to be announced.

Tickets: Full price tickets from £160, nassfestival.com

Rochester Castle Concerts

A stellar line up of concerts across 4 nights on the banks of the River Medway at Rochester Castle in Kent, just 30 mins from Central London.

Where? Rochester Castle, Kent

When? July 6-9

Who’s playing? Headliners: Nile Rodgers & Chic, Sugababes, Soft Celll, Fat Freddy’s Drop

Plus acts including Incognito, Peter Hook & The Light, Lee Fields, Gentleman’s Dub Club, Ibibio Sound System, New Hope Club.

Tickets: Day tickets from £50, rochestercastleconcerts.com

Love Trails

This festival is for those who love the outdoors: at Love Trails there’s just as much emphasis put on running routes and outdoor adventures as there is on music, wellness and evening fun. Expect surfing, wild swims, pub crawl runs, sea kayaking, rock climbing, wild foraging and star gazing, alongside trail running, and some excellent live music and DJ sets.

Where? Weobley Castle, Gower Peninsula, Wales (the closest big station is Swansea Station, while the closest local station is Gowerton Station)

When? July 6-9

Who’s playing? Biig Piig, High Contrast, Hollie Cook, Barry Can’t Swim, Cup Capers, Dynamite MC, Edie Bens, Kymara and more.

Tickets: 3rd Release Full Festival Tickets are still on sale for £194, while weekend only tikets are £154, lovetrailsfestival.co.uk

Community Festival

Having started in 2017, the one-day indie-rock festival showcases some of the most recognisable names in the genre, as well as exciting new bands and acts.

Where? Crystal Palace Park, London

When? July 7

Who’s on the line-up? Two Door Cinema Club, The Wombats, The Vaccines, Sea Girls and Baby Queen.

Tickets: from £54.45, community festival.london

Wireless

(PA)

Wireless expanded to three weekends in 2022, with two events in London and one in Birmingham, but in 2023 it’ll go back to the traditional Finsbury Park weekender.

Where? Finsbury Park, London

When? July 7-9

Who’s on the line-up? Headliners: Playboy Carti, Travis Scott, D-Block Europe, 50 Cent

Plus huge acts including Lil Uzi Vert, Metro Boomin, Headie One, Bryson Tiller, JoeyBada$$, FLO, Lil Durk, Popcaan, Lil Tjay, GloRilla, Kenny Allstar and more to be announced.

Tickets: Day tickets from £80, full weekend tickets from £230, wirelessfestival.co.uk

EXODUS

London’s iconic nightclub Fabric joins the festival circuit, launching its first two-day outdoor event with a line-up packed full of familiar underground names, as well as a host of Fabric regulars.

Where? Kelvedon Hall, Brentwood

When? July 8-9

Who’s on the line-up? Craig Richards B2B Ricardo Villalobos, Seth Troxler, Artwork, Fatima Yamaha, Ross From Friends, DVS1, Chaos In The CBD, KiNK (Live), Jaden Thompson and many more.

Tickets: sold out, fabriclondon.com

TRNSMT

Lewis Capaldi at TRNSMT Festival (Lesley Martin/PA) (PA Wire)

This Glasgow festival is always one of the liveliest music events north of the border, with a guitar-heavy line-up.

Where? Glasgow, Scotland

When? July 7-9

Who’s on the line-up? Friday: Pulp, George Ezra, Niall Horan, Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott

Saturday: Sam Fender, Kasabian, Aitch, Maisie Peters, Brooke Combe,

Sunday: The 1975, Royal Blood, Becky Hill, The Kooks, Ashnikko, Jamie Webster

Plus many more acts to be announced.

Tickets: Weekend tickets from £182, trnsmtfest.com

Hampton Court Palace Festival

The stunning Hampton Court Palace will play host to a series of concerts over a two-week period, showcasing legendary names in music.

Where? Hampton Court Palace, London

When? June 7-17

Who’s on the line-up? Tom Jones, Soft Cell, Grace Jones, Kool & The Gang, Kaiser Cheifs, Rick Astley, Bjorn Again

Tickets: Various prices, hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com

Beat-Herder

Now in its sixteenth year, Beat-Herder continues to be one of the UK's best small festivals dedicated to electronic music. The eccentric Lancashire festival, which boasts 21 stages and zones, and has a fancy dress theme (this year’s is still to be revealed), is known for its creative sets and hedonistic atmosphere.

Where? Sawley, Lancashire

When? July 13-16

Who’s playing? Pendulum, Alison Goldfrapp, Confidence Man, Dub Pistols, Jungle Brothers all top the bill. Other acts include Wilkinson (DJ), Gardna, Renegade Brass Band, Venbee, Eats Everything, Skream, Cloonee, BCUC, Peter Hook and the Light and many more.

Tickets: Tickets are still available: three-day adult tickets cost £188.15, four-day weekend adult tickets cost £243.80, beatherder.co.uk

Kaleidoscope Festival

(Lloyd Winters)

A relatively new festival, over the last four years Kaleidoscope Festival has built a reputation for being one of London’s best one-day events. With a capacity of 11,000 people, and with dozens of major acts, “London’s highest festival” completely sold out last year, so move fast to get your tickets.

Where? Alexandra Palace Park

When? July 15

Who’s playing? Hot Chip, George Fitzgerald, Gaz Coombes, Elvana, Girls of the Internet, Antony Szmierek, Erol Alkan, Raw Silk, Fabio & Grooverider, Heidi, Wookie, Nina Conti, Shaun Keavney & Joe Lycett, Maisie Adam, Rebel Bingo, Tej Dhutia, Das Brass, Knats and many more.

Tickets: Adult general release, £59.15, children (5-15 years) £33.85, under fives, £10.75, family tickets (2 adults, 2 children) £175; alexandrapalace.com

Bluedot

Not many festivals can claim to be held upon a UNESCO World Heritage site, but that’s the case at this festival, which mixes music, science and wider culture.

Where? Jodrell Bank Observatory, Cheshire

When? July 20-23

Who’s on the line-up? Grace Jones, Roisin Murphy, Leftfield, Max Ritcher, Annie Mac, Black Country New Road, Max Cooper and many more artists to be announced.

Tickets: from £204.75, discoverthebluedot.com

Standon Calling

Standon Calling: Easy come, easy go (Daisy B Photography)

After returning for its sixteenth edition in 2022, this crowd-pleasing festival is back for all the family, with what will surely be a wide-ranging line-up and plenty to keep the kids entertained too.

Where? Standon, Hertfordshire

When? July 20-23

Who’s playing? Headliners: Years & Years, Self Esteem, Bloc Party, The Human League

Plus acts including Anastacia, Confidence Man, Dylan, Squid, Katy B, Faithless, LF System, Groove Armada, KT Tunstall, Melanie C and many more acts to be announced.

Tickets: from £195, standon-calling.com

Latitude

This idyllic countryside retreat prides itself on being more than just a music festival — previous editions have brought in everything from comedy to stand-up paddleboarding.

Where? Henham Park, Suffolk

When? July 20-23

Who’s on the line-up? Pulp, Paolo Nutini, George Ezra, The Kooks, Metronomy, The Proclaimers, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and many more acts to be announced.

Tickets: from £286.45 latitudefestival.com

Nozstock The Hidden Valley

This family run arts and music festival in Herefordshire boasts ten stages that will host live music, DJs and acoustic acts.

When? July 20-23

Where? Nosworthy Farm, Bromyard, Herefordshire

Who’s playing? Headlining acts include Fat Freddy’s Drop, Shy FX, The Wailers, Grandmaster Flash, David Rodigan and General Levy and major D&B record label Hospitality Records.

Tickets: Fourth tier full weekend tickets are still available from £208.57, nozstock.com

Junction 2

(ShotAway)

The popular London festival is back for the first time in four years, following the pandemic and strikes that meant last year’s instalment had to be cancelled. The two-day extravaganza, run by dance promoters LWE, returns to its spiritual home of Boston Manor Park, and with an array of big name DJs, dancers are ready to get back under the bridge again.

Where? Boston Manor Park, London

When? July 21-22

Who’s playing? Underworld, Jeff Mills, Nina Kraviz, Cirez D (Eric Prdyz), Adam Beyer, Ben UFO, Mall Grab, Charlotte de Witte, Daphni, Helena Hauff, Hunee, Or:la, Enzo Siragusa, Hessle Audio Trio, Midland plus many more

Tickets: Day tickets from £65, weekend tickets from £143, junction2.london

Secret Garden Party

Perhaps the festival season’s worst kept secret, Secret Garden Party returns for another instalment following its successful return last year after a five-year hiatus. The festival has become a staple in the summer calendar, with a stellar line-up combined with out-of-this-world stage productions. Shh, though, it’s a secret…

Where? Abbotts Ripton, Cambridgeshire

When? July 20 – 23

Who’s on the line-up? Underworld, The Libertines, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Roisin Murphy, 2MANYDJS (Live), Leftfield, Faithless (DJ Set), De La Soul, Mella Dee, David Roddigan, Gerd Jansen, Heidi, Horse Meat Disco, SHERELLE, The Menendez Brothers, and many more.

Tickets: from £250, secretgardenparty.com

Tramlines

Sheffield’s biggest city-based music festival is always a popular one, thanks both to its stacked line-ups and decent value tickets.

Where? Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

When? July 21-23

Who’s playing? Courteeners, Kate Nash, Katy B, Mae Muller, Kaiser Chiefs, Sugababes, Reverend and the Makers, Ella Henderson, The Zutons (Special Guests), Professor Green, and many more.

Tickets: from £140, tramlines.org.uk

Kendal Calling

(PA)

This Lake District favourite returns with what’s expected to be its typical mix of crowd-pleasing headliners.

Where? Lowther Deer Park, Lake District

When? July 27-30

Who’s playing? Headliners: Kasabian, Royal Blood, Blossoms, Nile Rogers & CHIC

Plus huge acts including Kaiser Chiefs, Rick Astley, The Lathums, Example, Frank Turner, Confidence Man, Circa Waves, Happy Mondays, Mel C, KT Tunstall, Scouting for Girls, We Are Scientists and many more artists to be announced.

Tickets: from £165, kendalcalling.co.uk

WOMAD

A festival that prides itself on an international line-up, and all the vibrancy that such a thing brings with it.

Where? Charlton Park, Wiltshire

When? July 27-30

Who’s on the line-up? Femi Kuti, Bombay Bicycle Club, Mariza, Kate Rubsy, Horace Andy, Mokoomba, Souad Massi, Susana Baca, The Comet Is Coming and more

Tickets: from £260, womad.co.uk

Camp Bestival

(Getty Images)

One for the family-sized festival-goers, this one caters to all ages with a programme of events to keep the kids occupied, as well as the adults. A new sister event launched in 2022 to run in Shropshire, in addition to the existing Dorset festival, with the same arrangement in 2023.

Where? Lulworth Castle, Dorset/Weston Park, Shropshire

When? July 27-30 (Dorset), August 17-20 (Shropshire)

Who’s on the line-up? Grace Jones, Craig David, The Kooks, Mel C, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Confidence Man, Ella Henderson, Scouting For Girls and many more acts have been announced.

Tickets: from £205 (Dorset), from £183 (Shropshire), campbestival.net

Y Not

Returning to the bucolic surroundings of the Peak District for its 16th edition, this festival is one of the fans of bands with guitars.

Where? Pikehall, Derbyshire

When? July 28-30, 2022

Who’s on the line-up? TBC

Tickets: from £119.50, ynotfestival.com

51st Festival

A one day festival celebrating the best in dance music, from from classic acts and emerging artists

Where? Copthall Playing Fields, London

When? August 5

Who’s on the line up? Kings of House NYC, Body & Soul, Dimitri from Paris, Roger Sanchez, Todd Terry, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Roy Ayers, Norman Jay, Todd Edwards, Grant Nelson, Heartless Crew, Majestic and many more.

Tickets: from £39.98, 51stfestival.com

T-Live Festival

This one-day London festival is one for fans of oldschool RnB / Hip-Hop, Afrobeat, Amapiano and Soca lovers.

Where? Copthall Playing Fields, near Finchley Central, Mill Hill East and Colindale tubes

When? Sunday August 6

Who’s playing? Headliners include Trey Songz, Jeremih, US rapper Fabolous, American singers Jacquees and Sunshine Anderson and R&B band 112.

Other artists in the line up include Jaz Karis, Tiana Major9, Jvck James, Miraa May, Mnelia, James Vickery, Amaria BB, 1Xtra’s Ace and Nadia Jae, Rellik The Don, Kenny Allstar, Charles Prince, DJ Fistoz, Raf Sappera, and Harpz Kaur.

Tickets: Third release tickets are still available for £50.87, t-live.co

Boardmasters

Almost 5,000 coronavirus cases have emerged and are suspected to be linked to Boardmasters festival earlier this month (Darina Stoda/Boardmasters/PA) (PA Media)

Beginning its days as a UK surfers competition, this Newquay-based five-day beach bash has become one of the hottest tickets of the festival season.

Where? Newquay, Cornwall

When? August 9-13

Who’s playing? Saturday headliner: Liam Gallagher, Sunday: Florence & the Machine

The first wave has already included some huge names to be excited about including Little Simz, Example, Four Tet, Paul Woolford, Danny Howard and Dimension. Fans can expect to hear more artists announced in the next weeks and months.

Tickets: from £179,boardmasters.com

Boomtown

(Sam Neill)

Tickets are already running low for this five-day extravanganza, which is always one of the more surreal festivals in the calendar, so be sure to snap them up soon.

Where? Winchester, Hampshire

When? August 9-13

Who’s playing? TBC

Tickets: from £270, boomtownfair.co.uk

Houghton Festival

Curated by Fabric resident DJ Craig Richards, Houghton is a festival like no other, with its stunning stage designs and light displays becoming a draw for dance music fans, along with a line-up packed with the most exciting DJs on the scene.

Where? Houghton Hall, Norfolk

When? August 10-13

Who’s on the line-up? Ben UFO, Call Super, Erol Alkan, Felix Dickinson, Gerd Janson, Horse Meat Disco, Move D, Moxie, PEACH, Ricardo Villalobos, Roy Ayers (live) and many more.

Tickets: from £250, houghtonfestival.co.uk

We Out Here

We Out Here is broadcaster Gilles Peterson’s award-winning weekender, which is perhaps why the festival’s music is always so good. With a packed roster of live music acts as well as club DJs, plus a programme of family friendly and wellness activities, the 2023 edition of this festival, in its new Dorset location, is set to be a real bobby dazzler.

Where? Wimborne St. Giles, Dorset

When? August 10-14

Who’s playing? Ezra Collective, Knucks, Nia Archives, Róisín Murphy, Black Star, Sun Ra Arkestra, Cymande, Galliano and Meshell Ndegeocello are topping the bill, alongside DJ acts including Marcellus Pittman, Mr Scruff, Omar-S and Horse Meat Disco.

Tickets: The website is currently under construction, but tickets are available to buy from £210, weoutherefestival.com

Green Man

(Press image)

A real gem of a festival, whose line-up spans multiple genres and whose programme covers everything from comedy to science. And, as a testament to its quality, 2023 tickets have already sold out.

Where? Brecon Beacons, Wales

When? August 17-20

Who’s on the line-up? First Aid Kit, Devo, Spiritualized, Amyl and the Sniffers, Slowdive, The Walkmen, Young Fathers, Confidence Man, Goat, The Comet Is Coming, Snail Mail, Sudan Archives and many more acts to be announced.

Tickets: sold out, greenman.net

Field Day

(Ro Murphy)

This one day event has fast become a favourite of dance music fans, with some of the world’s biggest DJs playing at the East London spot.

Where? Victoria Park, London

When? August 19

Who’s on the line-up? Aphex Twin, Bonobo, Desire, Fever Ray, Jayda G, Jon Hopkins, Kelela, Moderat, SBTRKT and many more artists on the line-up.

Tickets: from £75, fielddayfestivals.com

Hospitality In The Woods

The world renowned drum & bass events brand comes to London for one day, following its Croatian venture in July.

Where? Beckenham Place Park, London

When? August 19

Who’s on the line-up? Netsky, High Contrast, A.M.C Calibre, Roni Size, DJ Marky, Camo & Krooked, Goddard, LTJ Bukem, Metrik and many more acts announced.

Tickets: from £44.25, hospitalityinthewoods.com

All Points East

(All Points East)

Spreading across two weekends, All Points East takes over Victoria Park in east London, with some of the biggest names in music across multiple genres.

Where? Victoria Park, London

When? August 19-28

Who’s playing? Headliners: Stormzy, The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Aphex Twin, Bonobo

Stormzy will be headlining the festival. He announced on Twitter, “This is my only UK show next year. We’re taking over Victoria Park for a special day full of incredible artists and music and vibes.”

New York indie rockers The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs will also be headlining the second weekend of the festival, with stellar support from Girl In Red, Amyl and The Sniffers, Angel Olsen and Black Midi, with more acts to be announced.

Tickets: TBC, allpointseastfestival.com/

Lost Village

This deep woodland expedition is one of the weird and wonderful gems of the festival season, combining breathtaking stage designs and unmissable acts to take its villagers on a four-day journey into the unknown.

Where? Norton Disney, Lincolnshire

When? August 24-27

Who’s playing? Ben Böhmer, Ben UFO, The Blessed Madonna, BONOBO, Dixon, DJ Seinfeld, Four Ten, Gerd Janson, Giles Peterson, HE.SHE.THEY, Honey Dijon, Jayda G, Joy Orbison, JYOTY, Nia Archives, Peggy Gou and many more acts to be announced.

Tickets: £TBC lostvillagefestival.com

Creamfields North

(James Bridle/Handout)

Always one of the biggest dance music festivals on the calendar, Creamfields is a sure-fire gathering of some of the best-known DJs on the world circuit. It turned 25 in 2022.

Where? Daresbury, Cheshire

When? August 24-27

Who’s on the line-up? Adam Beyer, Aly & Fila, Amelie Lens, Armin van Buuren, Calvin Harris, Camelphat, Carl Cox Hybrid Live, Chase & Status (DJ Set), Cristoph, David Guetta, Diplo, DJ Snake, Don Diablo, Eric Prydz, Fatboy Slim, Ferry Corsten, Four Tet, Kölsch, Martin Garrix, Nina Kraviz, Oliver Heldens, Tiësto and many more artists have been announced.

Tickets: from £250, creamfields.com

We Are FSTVL

(Handout)

One of London’s biggest dance music festivals, always with a reliably huge line-up of global DJs, makes plans for its 10th birthday.

Where? Damyns Hall Aerodrome, Upminster

When? August 25-27

Who’s on the line-up? Amelie Lens, Andy C, Annie Mac, Apollina, DJ Seinfeld, Eats Everything, Enzo Siragusa, Example, Honey Dijon, I Hate Models, LF System, Loco Dice, Marco Carola, Michael Bibi, Seth Troxler, Skream and many more acts announced.

Tickets: from £150, wearefstvl.com

Reading and Leeds

(PA)

A rite of passage for British festival-goers, these dual-running events are always among the biggest on the UK calendar.

Where? Reading, Berkshire / Leeds, West Yorkshire

When? August 25-27

Who’s playing? Headliners: Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender, Foals, Imagine Dragons, Lewis Capaldi

Plus acts including Steve Lacy, Decklan McKenna, Wet Leg, Central Cee, Becky Hill, Lil Tjay, Loyle Carner, BICEP Live, Chase Atlantic, Trippie Redd, Slowthai, Mimi Webb, Bakar, Rina Sawayama, Arlo Parks and many more to be announced.

Tickets: from £259, readingfestival.com / leedsfestival.com

Manchester Pride Festival

Crowds gather at the Manchester Pride festival on Sunday (REUTERS)

Winner of 2022’s Best Large Festival at the UK Festival Awards, and one of the longest running pride events in the UK, Manchester Pride Festival brings their “party as protest” ethos to the centrefold, with some of the biggest names in music flocking to the city for the weekend. Even with the star power they attract (yes, Ariana Grande headlined!), the core message of equality is never lost.

Where? Manchester, Greater Manchester

When? August 25-28

Who’s playing? Pablo Vittar, Jake Shears, Natasha Bedingfield, Jodie Harsh, Bimini, Danny Beard, Gok Wan, Monki and many more artists have been announced.

Tickets: £TBC manchesterpride.com

Victorious

Festival goers at the Victorious Festival on Southsea Common watched as the carrier passed by (Ben Mitchell/PA) (PA Wire)

Down on the south coast, this Portsmouth festival always draws in some big names, covering rock, Britpop, indie rock, and more.

When? August 25-27

Where? Southsea, Portsmouth

Who’s on the line-up? Headliners: Kasabian, Jamiroquai

Plus huge names including Ben Howard, Alt-J, Pete Tong Ibiza Classics, Ellie Goulding, Friendly Fires, Blossoms, Sigrid, The Vaccines, The Coral, Dylan, Katy B, Inspiral Carpet Crawlers and many more acts to be announced.

Tickets: from £165, victoriousfestival.co.uk

Eastern Electrics

This dance music festival moved up to Lee Valley Showground for its 2022 edition, bringing some floor-filling DJs with it.

When? August 26

Where? Lea Valley Showground, London

Who’s on the line-up? ARTBAT, Ben Klock, Chris Stussy, Crazy P (DJ Set), DJ Minx, Denis Sulta, Elli Acula, Heléna Star, Joris Voorn, Marcel Dettmann, Move D, Rossi, The Martinez Brothers and very special guest to be announced.

Tickets: from £35, easternelectrics.com

Maiden Voyage

A relatively new arrival on the London scene, this one is run by the same people who helm the Jazz Cafe in Camden. The venue’s focused eclecticism is matched on the festival’s line-up.

When? August 27

Where? TBC

Who’s playing? DJ Boring, DJ EZ, Moxie, Nicola Cruz, Richie Hawtin, Sainté, DJ Sprinkles and many more acts to be announced.

Tickets: £35, maiden-voyage.co.uk

Forwards Festival

This inner city music festival, which debuted last year, boasts three stages and some major international acts. As well as its music performances, Forwards hosts a discussion space, titled The Information, where creatives, writers and thinkers come together to speak about difficult issues such as food poverty and the black experience.

When? September 1-2

Where? Bristol Downs

Who’s playing? Erykah Badu, Aphex Twin, Primal Scream, Arlo Parks, Leftfield, Bonobo, Raye, Confidence Man, Ezra Collective, Gabriels, Olivia Dean, Biig Piig and more.

Tickets: Weekend tickets are still available from £114.34, forwardsbristol.co.uk

End of the Road

Another multi-disciplinary delight spanning the spectrum of music, comedy, literature, film and beyond, expect an exciting, discerning line-up.

When? September 1-4

Where? Larmer Tree Gardens, Wiltshire

Who’s playing? King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Future Islands, Wilco, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Angel Olsen, Exra Furman, Arooj Aftab, Greentea Peng, Overmono and many more artists to be announced.

Tickets: from £235, endoftheroadfestival.com

Mucky Weekender

This intimate 4000 capacity festival set within 28 acres of private parkland, boasts four stages, has a fancy dress theme this year of “outer space” and is run by the Dub Pistols’ frontman Barry Ashworth.

When? September 8-9

Where? Vicarage Farm, Winchester

Who’s playing? Headliners include The Selecter, Dub Pistols, The Skints, Stereo MC’s, Mungo’s Hifi and Goldie. Other acts include Stanton Warriors, Eva Lazarus, Bez’s Acid House Party, A. Skillz, Deekline and more.

Tickets: Weekender tickets are still available from £135.00, mucky-weekender.co.uk

Reminisce Festival

This feel good festival located near Liverpool has a smashing line up of artists who have produced some of the best anthems of the summer over the years.

When? September 9

Where? Sherdley Park, St Helens, which is about a 40 minutes from Liverpool by both car and train.

Who’s playing? Top acts include Vengaboys, Heather Small, Boyzlife, Blazin’ Squad, Fatman Scoop and John Martin, who is best known for collaborating with Swedish House Mafia. Electric duo Phats & Small, DJ Jeremy Healy, electronic dance group Oceanic and British house duo Bassheads are also on the line up.