Major UK ferry operator fires 800 crew after pausing service

·2 min read

LONDON (AP) — P&O Ferries, one of the largest ferry operators serving the United Kingdom, has fired 800 crew members with “immediate″ effect, saying the company’s survival depended on “swift and significant changes.’’

Thursday’s announcement came shortly after the company directed passengers to other ferry operators because many of its services would be suspended for “the next few days.” P&O, a unit of Dubai-government owned logistics giant DP World, operates ferries between the U.K. and France, Ireland and the Netherlands.

“In its current state, P&O Ferries is not a viable business,’’ the company said in a statement. “We have made a 100 million pound loss year on year, which has been covered by our parent, DP World. This is not sustainable. Our survival is dependent on making swift and significant changes now.’’

A union representing P&O crew members said the company’s action was “scandalous” after it received millions of pounds of British government funding during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nautilus International advised its members to stay on board their vessels “until further notice.”

“The news that P&O Ferries is sacking the crew across its entire U.K. fleet is a betrayal of British workers,’’ Nautilus General Secretary Mark Dickinson, whose union represents some 20,000 maritime professionals, said in a statement. “There was no consultation and no notice given by P&O.”

The company said the workers who were fired would receive enhanced compensation packages to make up for the lack of notice.

The government is scheduled to make a statement to the House of Commons on the situation at P&O later Thursday.

Travel companies worldwide saw revenue plummet during the pandemic as governments imposed travel restrictions and people canceled holidays. P&O in May 2020 warned that around 1,100 workers could lose their jobs as part of a plan to make the business “viable and sustainable.″

“In making this tough decision, we are securing the future viability of our business which employs an additional 2,200 people and supports billions in trade in and out of the U.K.,'' P&O said. “And we are ensuring that we can continue serving our customers in a way that they have demanded from us for many years.”

Nautilus said the company received more than 4.3 million pounds ($5.6 million) of emergency funding from the government during the pandemic as part of program to subsidize freight operators. It also received government support to pay more than 1,400 workers furloughed during the pandemic, the union said.

Thursday’s announcement “is nothing short of scandalous given that this Dubai-owned company received British taxpayer’s money during the pandemic,’’ Dickinson said.

Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stocks open lower as traders digest Fed rate hikes

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Thursday.

  • UPDATE 1-Russia warns United States: we have the might to put you in your place

    Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the United States had stoked "disgusting" Russophobia in an attempt to force Russia to its knees. "It will not work - Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place," Medvedev said.

  • Tim Hortons to open first India location as it expands internationally

    "This launch in India is another critical step in our continuing international expansion plans," said RBI president David Shear.

  • Starbucks interim CEO Schultz likely to stick around 'longer than 6 or 7 months': Analyst

    BTIG Managing Director and Restaurant Analyst Peter Saleh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Starbuckss CEO transition.&nbsp;

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks falter, oil rises as Wall Street digests Fed rate hike

    U.S. stocks stumbled Thursday morning following a pivotal day on Wall Street marked by the Federal Reserve’s long-anticipated move to hike short-term interest rates for the first time in three years.

  • War in Ukraine will take global economic toll, group warns

    Russia's war in Ukraine will disrupt commerce and clog up supply chains, slashing economic growth and pushing prices sharply higher around the globe, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development warned Thursday. In a grim new assessment, the 38-country OECD said that over the next year, the conflict would reduce gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic output — by 1.08% worldwide, by 1.4% in the 19 European countries that share the euro currency and by 0.88% in the

  • Food tech deals hit record $13.1 billion amid wave of plant-based options

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal discusses why venture capital investors are flocking to food tech startups.

  • A billionaire Russian oligarch says he doesn't know how to live 3 weeks after being hit with sanctions

    Mikhail Fridman has an allowance of $3,300 per month and has to apply for a license to the UK government to spend money, he told Bloomberg.

  • Vatican cardinal says donations went to charity, not brother

    VATICAN CITY (AP) — A once-powerful cardinal testified Thursday that he donated 125,000 euros ($140,000) of Vatican money to a Sardinian diocese for purely charitable reasons, rejecting Vatican prosecutors’ claims that the money benefitted his brother who ran the charity. Cardinal Angelo Becciu, the first-ever cardinal to testify before the Vatican’s criminal tribunal, said he couldn’t deny that his brother Antonino Becciu was the legal representative of the Spes charity, which is the operationa

  • Nutrien raising potash production in response to uncertainty

    SASKATOON — Nutrien Ltd. is raising its potash production for this year in response to the uncertainty of supply from eastern Europe as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues. The company says it's increasing production of the key fertilizer ingredient for 2022 by nearly one million tonnes to about 15 million tonnes. Most of additional volume is expected to be produced in the second half of the year. The company expects a small increase in its capital spending and says it will be hiring addition

  • Possible Oil Shortage: 3 Top Commodity Stocks to Buy

    Three top commodity stocks are alternative safety nets if the present tight market leads to an oil shortage. The post Possible Oil Shortage: 3 Top Commodity Stocks to Buy appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • History shows stocks can weather rate hike cycle

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Fears over the Federal Reserve's hawkish shift have combined with geopolitical uncertainty to push the S&P 500 into a correction this year, yet historical data suggests tighter monetary policy has often been accompanied by solid gains in stocks. That offers a glimmer of good news to investors, who widely expect the central bank to announce the first interest rate increase in more than three years on Wednesday and are pricing some 180 basis points of tightening by the end of the year. The S&P 500 has returned an average 7.7% in the first year the Fed raises rates, according to a Deutsche Bank study of 13 hiking cycles since 1955.

  • Howard Schultz returns to lead Starbucks on interim basis

    Longtime Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is returning to lead the company on an interim basis after the coffee giant's current chief executive announced his retirement. Kevin Johnson said he will retire next month after five years as president and CEO and 13 years at Starbucks. Johnson, a former executive at Microsoft and Juniper Networks, succeeded Schultz as CEO in 2017. In an open letter to Starbucks' employees, Johnson, 61, said he told the company’s board last year that he was considering reti

  • Gas prices the top worry for small businesses hurt by COVID-19: CFIB

    Gasoline prices have soared in Canada in recent weeks as the Russia-Ukraine conflict piles pressure on global energy markets.

  • Market strategist talks stocks, investing amid rising rates, and the metaverse ETF

    Global Investment Strategist Simeon Hyman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for stocks as the Fed raises interest rates and investing in the metaverse.

  • Railway glitch delays, halts trains in Poland, Italy

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Major malfunctions in the electronic control systems of railway networks in Poland and Italy have caused significant delays and cancellations along train routes, railway authorities in both countries said Thursday. In Poland, government cybersecurity chief Janusz Cieszynski, said a team tasked with handling emergency situations will meet Thursday to investigate the malfunction. Poland's PKP PLK railway company Director Miroslaw Skubiszynski, said that the sudden outage took

  • Rally around Putin to save Russia, Gazprom chief Miller says

    After the West slapped sanctions on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine, Putin said that the United States had declared economic war and was plotting to rip apart Russia in an attempt to enforce its global hegemony. Alexei Miller, the head of Gazprom, said there were many examples of failed attempts to break Russia so people should be alert to destructive attempts to sow discord that might split the Russian people.

  • Is ArcBest (ARCB) a Great Growth Stock?

    If you are looking for a fast-growing stock that is still seeing plenty of opportunities on the horizon, make sure to consider ArcBest (ARCB).

  • JinkoSolar (JKS) Surges 18.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

    JinkoSolar (JKS) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • Lithuania says EU should scrap summit with China

    A planned summit between China and the European Union should be canceled until Beijing shows whether it stands with Russia or the West over the conflict in Ukraine, a senior Lithuanian official said on Wednesday. The 27-nation EU, of which Lithuania is a member, has said it plans to hold the top-level, likely virtual, meeting with China on April 1 to diffuse growing tensions between the two sides, but Lithuanian vice foreign minister Mantas Adomenas told Reuters that it was "not the time for normalization." "It is the time to show China that we mean business – that they cannot expect to occupy this ambiguous role, on one hand supporting Russia, on one hand using trading opportunities with the West – European Union, and expect no consequences," he said.