UK fast-tracks law to tackle Russian 'dirty money'

Beth Timmins - Business reporter, BBC News
·3 min read
London skyline
The aim is to stop overseas criminals from using agents to create companies or buy property for them in the UK

The UK is fast-tracking legislation to target money-laundering by foreign oligarchs.

The government's move follows Russia's decision to invade Ukraine.

As part of the measures, foreign property owners will have to declare their identities rather than using companies as a façade.

It follows the economic sanctions announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday which targeted major Russian banks and leaders.

Mr Johnson said that there is "no place for dirty money" in the UK.

"We are going faster and harder to tear back the façade that those supporting Putin's campaign of destruction have been hiding behind for so long."

"Those backing Putin have been put on notice: there will be nowhere to hide your ill-gotten gains," Mr Johnson added.

The government said the legislation will support the National Crime Agency work in targeting corruption.

The Economic Crime Bill will include a new register that will mean foreign owners of UK property must declare and verify their identities with Companies House.

The aim is to stop overseas criminals and oligarchs from using agents to create companies or buy property for them in the UK.

Entities that refuse to declare their owners will face restrictions in selling property and those who break the rule could be imprisoned for up to five years.

The register also applies to property bought by overseas owners up to 20 years ago in England and Wales and from December 2014 for property in Scotland.

Companies House will also have more information on firms to increase corporate transparency, the government said.

The National Crime Agency's 'Kleptocracy' cell, announced last week, will also begin to investigate sanctions evasion and be able to seize crypto-assets used for money-laundering.

'Time is up for Putin's cronies'

The legislation also strengthens Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs) which were powers brought into force in January 2018 in the fight against suspected criminal money invested in property.

However, UWOs have been used just four times since 2018 and only one has resulted in property being surrendered so far.

UWOs will be reformed to give law enforcement agencies more time to review case material and to protect them from substantial legal costs if they pursue reasonable cases which are ultimately unsuccessful.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "Time is up for Putin's cronies hiding dirty money in the UK and this new legislation will help to crack down on economic crime, including removing key barriers to using Unexplained Wealth Orders."

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said that Labour supports the legislation and will "scrutinise the strength of these measures, which the government must enact in their strongest form to tackle dirty money once and for all."

1000 and 500 ruble banknotes
Labour said the measures were "welcome" but "don't yet go far and fast enough"

"The long overdue Register of Overseas Entities, originally promised in 2016, must now be implemented at speed. Any transition period must be completed by the end of March and be accompanied by tough enforcement measures," she continued.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the new register will "shine a light" on who owns what in the UK so the government could "flush out the oligarchs, criminals and kleptocrats who think they can use UK property to hide their illicitly obtained wealth."

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the measures were "welcome" but "don't yet go far and fast enough".

"Alongside strong sanctions we need an urgent crack down on illicit finance, corruption and organised crime linked to Russia. For too long the City of London and the UK economy has been used as a laundromat by corrupt elites linked to organised crime," Ms Cooper added.

The anti-corruption organisation Transparency International has identified at least £1.5bn of UK property owned by Russians accused of financial crime or with links to the Kremlin.

As part of the latest round of sanctions, Mr Johnson said the government will also limit the amount of money Russian nationals will be able to deposit in their UK bank account.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Britain widens Russian 'dirty money' crackdown with new law

    Britain will intensify a crackdown on what Prime Minister Boris Johnson called "dirty money" by introducing the government's Economic Crime Bill to parliament on Monday, a step brought forward in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The much-delayed legislation comes as many opposition lawmakers and those in the governing Conservative party have called on Johnson's government to do more to stop the flow of Russian cash into London, dubbed by some as 'Londongrad'. Earlier measures have done little to dissuade many Russian oligarchs from using London as their Western capital of choice to spend large sums on property, education and luxury goods.

  • Johnson fast-tracks plans to tackle Russian ‘dirty money’ in UK

    Following the package of sanctions announced by Boris Johnson last week, ministers will table a new bill on Tuesday.

  • Send military help to Ukraine, sanction Russia harshly, east EU leaders tell Scholz

    Leaders from Poland and Lithuania urged the European Union on Saturday to go further in their support for Ukraine in the face of a Russian invasion, as they headed into a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said all sanctions against Russia should be on the table, including shutting the Nord Stream pipelines that supply Russian gas to Europe and halting its access to the SWIFT global payments system. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda also said it was important that Ukraine was provided with "real military help."

  • UPDATE 1-Send military help to Ukraine, sanction Russia harshly, east EU leaders tell Scholz

    Leaders from Poland and Lithuania urged the European Union on Saturday to go further in their support for Ukraine in the face of a Russian invasion, as they headed into a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said all sanctions against Russia should be on the table, including shutting the Nord Stream pipelines that supply Russian gas to Europe and halting its access to the SWIFT global payments system. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda also said it was important that Ukraine was provided with "real military help."

  • Ships linked to Russia face UK port ban amid oil tanker row

    Ships with connections to Russia face having their access restricted to UK ports, the Government has confirmed, amid growing anger over a tanker travelling to a Scottish oil refinery.

  • Taiwan says chip companies complying with Russia export controls

    Taiwan's semiconductor companies are complying with government export controls to Russia, put in place as part of sanctions on Moscow for invading Ukraine, the Economy Ministry said on Sunday. Taiwan, which announced it was joining international sanctions against Russia on Friday, is a major chip manufacturer, home to the world's largest contract chip maker and Asia's most valuable listed company, TSMC.

  • British Airways passengers call airline 'woeful'

    British Airways customers have faced delays and cancellations for a second weekend due to IT problems.

  • Why the world is waging economic war on Russia

    Sanctions imposed by Western nations will cause major repercussions for Russia's financial system.

  • UPDATE 1-Kremlin says Ukraine offensive resumed on Saturday after Friday pause

    Russian troops started advancing into Ukraine again on Saturday after President Vladimir Putin paused the offensive a day earlier in anticipation of talks with Kyiv that never happened, the Kremlin said. Both Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke of possible talks on Friday but Ukraine said clashes with invading Russian troops continued on Friday night and on Saturday. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitriy Peskov said that after Putin's order Russian troops only clashed with "groups of nationalists" -- as opposed to regular Ukrainian forces.

  • ‘We don’t know who to shoot, they all look like us’: Russian soldiers in Ukraine becoming disoriented, US official says

    Hungry and running low on supplies, some Russian soldiers are said to be confused about what they are doing in Ukraine

  • Nuclear, coal, LNG: 'no taboos' in Germany's energy about-face

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany signalled a U-turn in key energy policies on Sunday, floating the possibility of extending the life-spans of coal and even nuclear plants to cut dependency on Russian gas, part of a broad political rethink following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Europe's top economy has been under pressure from other Western nations to become less dependent on Russian gas, but its plans to phase out coal-fired power plants by 2030 and to shut its nuclear power plants by end-2022 have left it with few options. In a landmark speech on Sunday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz spelled out a more radical path to ensure Germany will be able to meet rising energy supply and diversify away from Russian gas, which accounts for half of Germany's energy needs.

  • UPDATE 3-Russian forces appear to shift to siege warfare in Ukraine- U.S. official

    Russia, frustrated by early battlefield setbacks in Ukraine, could be shifting its strategy to siege warfare just as President Vladimir Putin raises the risk of a catastrophic miscalculation by putting nuclear forces on heightened alert, a senior U.S. defense official said on Sunday. Putin gave the order to his nuclear forces as Washington assesses that Russian troops have made limited progress in their four-day-old invasion due to stiff Ukrainian resistance and planning failures that have left some units without fuel or other supplies, U.S. officials said. As missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities, hundreds of thousands of civilians, mainly women and children, were fleeing the Russian assault into neighboring countries.

  • Germany to step up plans to cut dependence on Russia gas

    Germany will make good on plans to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals and up its natural gas reserves to cut its dependence on Russian gas after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday. "We will do more to ensure secure energy supply for our country," he told lawmakers in a special Bundestag session called to address the Ukraine crisis. Germany has been under pressure from other Western nations to become less dependent on Russian gas, but its plans to phase out coal-fired power plants by 2030 and to shut its nuclear power plants have left it with few options.

  • Eddie Redmayne and Lily Allen win WhatsOnStage theatre awards

    The "brilliance and resilience" of British theatre is celebrated at the WhatsOnStage awards.

  • Rash-causing moth spreading due to warming, scientists find

    A forest pest that bedevils Maine residents and tourists with hairs that cause an itchy rash appears to be spreading due to warming temperatures, a group of scientists has found. The browntail moth is a scourge in America's most forested state, where it defoliates trees and causes a rash in humans that resembles poison ivy. The growth and spread of the moth is tied to increasingly warm weather, especially in the fall, the scientists wrote recently in the journal Environmental Entomology.

  • 'No place for dirty money': PM moves to stop the UK being used to launder ill-gotten wealth

    Plans to tackle the flow of "dirty money" and stop the laundering of ill-gotten wealth in the UK property market will be fast-tracked by the government. The move, first reported on Saturday by Sky News political correspondent Tamara Cohen, comes just days after Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine. The Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement Bill) will be tabled in parliament on Tuesday, following a package of sanctions aimed at Russia, which was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week.

  • Russian oligarchs in UK face new laws tackling ‘dirty money’

    Economic crime bill will force transparency on property ownership and expand use of unexplained wealth orders

  • Balkovec says support from players, staff has been great

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is teaching at the New York Yankees minor league minicamp and is a student, too. Balkovec became the first woman hired to manage a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team when she was promoted last month by the Yankees to dugout boss of the Low A Tampa Tarpons. The 34-year-old has smashed several barriers on her way to the position. She was the first woman to serve as a full-time minor league strength and conditioning coach, then the first to be

  • Discriminatory taunting nets Manitoba hockey player 18-game suspension from Manitoba hockey league

    A junior hockey player has been suspended for 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game on the weekend. The Manitoba Junior Hockey League issued a gross misconduct penalty to a 20-year-old Toronto defenceman on the Dauphin Kings team for violating Hockey Canada's discriminatory taunting rule. The player raised his stick and made what looked like a bow-and-arrow gesture toward some visiting team players from Waywayseecappo First Nation as they skated away from Dauphin

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l