UK’s fall semester is only weeks away. Don’t miss these important dates, deadlines

In just a few weeks, the largest freshman class in University of Kentucky history will return to campus.

Earlier this summer, UK projected nearly 6,400 first-year students would attend this fall. The university is also anticipating the largest-ever total enrollment for the upcoming school year.

Here are the main dates to keep in mind as the fall semester approaches, as listed on the university calendar.

August 1: Required documents deadline

If your student is enrolled for the fall semester, check to make sure all required documents have been submitted to UK by August 1. There may be a few exceptions for some students, but now is a good time to make sure everything is in order for the semester.

August 13-16: Big Blue Move-In

The week before the first day of classes is when incoming students move in to dorms, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Students will have signed up for a 30-minute move-in appointment on one of those days, and UK encourages students to book their appointment as soon as possible because slots are limited.

Nearly 7,000 students are expected to move in over those four days, so if you’re driving near campus, make note of potential traffic delays and changes in the area.

August 16-20: K Week, first class drop deadline

K Week, UK’s new student orientation week, starts right after move-in. It’s four days of events and meetings, designed to welcome first-time students to campus and introduce them to UK.

UK also encourages students to take time to explore campus, pick up their textbooks and school supplies, and meet their new classmates during K Week.

A list of events for the week is available on the UK website, and a more detailed schedule is on the UK Guides app.

August 20 is also the last day to drop a class for a 100% refund. Any class dropped after this date will result in a partial refund.

August 21: First day of classes

Monday, August 21, is the first day of the fall semester.

If you’re already looking forward to the end of the semester, mark your calendar for December 15. However, some students may be done a few days before then, with final exams running from December 11 to December 14.

September 4: University closed for Labor Day

Labor Day is the first academic holiday of the fall semester. UK offices will be closed, and no classes will meet.