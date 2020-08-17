UK exams debacle: how did this year's results end up in chaos?

18 March 2020

With the coronavirus crisis ballooning and schools across England closing, Gavin Williamson, the education secretary, announces there will be no exams this year and that exam boards will ask teachers to submit their assessments for the grade they believe a student would have received. Controls would ensure that “this year’s students do not face a systematic disadvantage as a consequence of these extraordinary circumstance”, he adds.

3 April

Pupils taking GCSEs and A-levels will have their grades awarded by a combination of teacher assessment, class ranking and the past performance of their schools, the exam regulator for England announces. Ofqual begins to lay out details of the new system, though experts have already started to caution that relying on teacher assessments is likely to penalise students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

10 July

Sounding the alarm about the potential for bias in predicted results, MPs on the House of Commons education select committee call on Ofqual to examine whether groups such as black, Asian and minority ethnic pupils or those with special needs “have been systematically disadvantaged” by the way the exam grades will be awarded, with “well-heeled and sharp-elbowed” families most likely to benefit.

4 August

There is uproar in Scotland as its exams authority rejects nearly 124,000 grade recommendations from teachers – a quarter of the total. Unlike in Scotland, individual English pupils are barred from appealing against their results on academic grounds.

6 August

Ofqual partially climbs down and allows schools to appeal on a limited number of technical grounds, for example if they switched from single-sex to co-educational or experienced a “monumental event” like flooding or fire.

7 August

The Guardian reveals that 39% of teachers’ A-level result recommendations are set to be downgraded in England, according to analysis of the algorithm and data used by Ofqual. Those most at risk appear to be students on the border between B and C or C and D grades, and those from comprehensive schools with significant variations in attainment over the three previous years.

11 August

Following days of protests by pupils, teachers and opposition parties, the Scottish government reinstates all downgraded exam results and apologises to the 76,000 pupils affected. Later that evening, ministers in London make an 11th-hour bid to stave off a growing revolt over the emerging fiasco, granting pupils in England the right to use mock exam results if they are unhappy with their grades – though this is quickly condemned by critics as further disadvantaging state school pupils or those whose mocks were ditched in the spring.

13 August

Teenagers receive their A-level results. Those awarded A or A* increase to an all-time high in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with 27.9% securing the top grades this year – but pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds are hit hardest by the standardisation process, with analysis showing they were most likely to have the grades proposed by their teachers overruled. Headteachers react with dismay and anger.

14 August

As bitterly disappointed students take to the streets and calls begin for Williamson to quit, researchers tell the Guardian that disadvantaged GSCE students could suffer even more than the A-level group when their results come out a week later, with 2 million teacher assessments downgraded.

15 August

Hours after Ofqual publishes its criteria for mock exam results to be considered as the basis of an appeal, the body dramatically suspends its criteria for students hoping to challenge their A-level grades on that basis. It says in a brief statement on its website that the policy was “being reviewed” by its board and that further information would be released “in due course”. The government is blindsided.

16 August

Anger turns to Boris Johnson, who is beginning a holiday in Scotland, while Lord Baker, a former Tory education secretary and the architect of GCSEs, calls for them to be delayed.

17 August

Penny Mordaunt becomes the first serving UK minister to publicly express concern about the debacle, as dozens of Tory MPs also voice discontent. Northern Ireland’s education minister announces that GCSE results there will be solely based on grades provided by teachers while students in Wales later hear that A-level and GCSE grades will also be awarded on the basis of teacher assessments. A U-turn for England becomes inevitable.